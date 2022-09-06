DJ Ørsted successfully issues green bonds

Today, Ørsted has secured investor commitment for an aggregate amount of nominal EUR 900 million and GBP 950 million through the issuance of green senior bonds to finance its global build-out of renewable energy and its green growth ambition of reaching approx. 50 GW of installed capacity by 2030.

Ørsted has completed the pricing of the new unsecured green senior bonds of nominal EUR 900 million and GBP 950 million in total, comprising a EUR 900 million fixed-rate tranche with maturity in 2031, a GBP 375 million fixed-rate tranche with maturity in 2034, and a GBP 575 million fixed-rate tranche with maturity in 2042. All bonds are issued as green bonds in accordance with Ørsted's green finance framework.

Key details of the new EUR 900 million fixed-rate green bond maturing in 2031:

Nominal amount: EUR 900 million Maturity date: 13 September 2031 Coupon (fixed until maturity): 3.250 % Price: 99.977 % of the nominal amount Listing: Luxembourg Stock Exchange

Key details of the new GBP 375 million fixed-rate green bond maturing in 2034:

Nominal amount: GBP 375 million Maturity date: 13 September 2034 Coupon (fixed until maturity): 5.125 % Price: 99.738 % of the nominal amount Listing: Luxembourg Stock Exchange

Key details of the new GBP 575 million fixed-rate green bond maturing in 2042:

Nominal amount: GBP 575 million Maturity date: 13 September 2042 Coupon (fixed until maturity): 5.375 % Price: 99.699 % of the nominal amount Listing: Luxembourg Stock Exchange

The information provided in this announcement does not change Ørsted's financial outlook for the 2022 financial year or the expected investment level announced for 2022. For further information, please contact:

Media Relations Carsten Birkeland Kjær +45 99 55 77 65 cabkj@orsted.com

Investor Relations Rasmus Keglberg Hærvig +45 99 55 90 95 ir@orsted.com About Ørsted The Ørsted vision is a world that runs entirely on green energy. Ørsted develops, constructs, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, renewable hydrogen and green fuels facilities, and bioenergy plants. Moreover, Ørsted provides energy products to its customers. Ørsted is the only energy company in the world with a science-based net-zero emissions target as validated by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi), and Ørsted aims to deliver a net-positive biodiversity impact from all new renewable energy projects it commissions from 2030 at the latest. Ørsted ranks as the world's most sustainable energy company in Corporate Knights' 2022 index of the Global 100 most sustainable corporations in the world and is recognised on the CDP Climate Change A List as a global leader on climate action. Headquartered in Denmark, Ørsted employs 7,292 people. Ørsted's shares are listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (Orsted). In 2021, the group's revenue was DKK 77.7 billion (EUR 10.4 billion). Visit orsted.com or follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, and Twitter. Attachments . Ørsted successfully issues green bonds_September 2022.pdf News Source: Ritzau

