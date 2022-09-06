Los Angeles, California--(Newsfile Corp. - September 6, 2022) - NLYB Solutions has unveiled its five-point SHIFT framework to help organizations achieve their DEI (Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion) goals in an optimal manner. The framework allows organizations to develop DEI strategies that create authentic cultural change that is systemic, measurable, and sustainable.

In recent years, companies are increasingly focusing on DEI. The Covid-19 pandemic in 2020 forced most companies to switch to remote or hybrid work and highlighted the importance of DEI for the purpose of improving teamwork and employee engagement.

There is no doubt that DEI initiatives have very tangible results when implemented in the right manner. According to a McKinsey report, teams that are gender-diverse have a 21% more chance of above-average profitability, while executive teams that are ethnically diverse are 36% more likely to steer above-average profitability. There is a strong business case for greater diversity in the workplace as it can stimulate innovation and disruption. It serves as a source of competitive advantage and can spur company growth as it helps attract talent, increases productivity, and retains employees.

DEI consultants generally work with firms on developing their DEI strategy from an organizational perspective by first conducting a cultural assessment to identify areas for improvement, setting DEI goals, and then developing a strategy to achieve them. What this approach does not take into account is the need to first identify an organizational vision and the role that senior leadership has in making that vision a reality. The difference in NLYB's approach is that it focuses first on helping individuals navigate their own personal DEI journeys, coaching leadership teams and then working with the leadership team to bring the organizational vision to fruition.

The first step in SHIFT's five-point framework is setting the organization's DEI North Star, or its desired objective. This involves working with senior executives to understand why they think DEI is important for the organization. Discussion with the executive team will focus on their vision for the organization. It is vital to start from the top as leaders play a key role in setting the tone through their interactions with team members. This leads to a cascading effect that enhances the work environment, creating more inclusion for everyone. This individualized approach that focuses on transformation, at both the individual and organizational levels, makes the SHIFT framework different from that offered by other DEI advisory companies.

The second step is to conduct a targeted cultural assessment to determine the organization's current DEI positioning. The third step is to devise a strategy to close the gap between the north star and their position. The SHIFT approach also takes into account the tools, skills, and knowledge required to get to the desired destination as well as any roadblocks that may hinder progress along the way.

SHIFT thus steers individuals, teams, and organizational transformation by focusing not only on the need for change within the organization but also on the need for changes within the individuals who comprise the leadership.

Commenting on this difference in approach, Nicole Butts, President of NYLB Solutions, said, "The role of senior leaders is very important in the implementation of DEI efforts in an organization. True change has to come from the heart, and no amount of DEI initiatives can make an impact unless the top leadership is fully committed to change. This is why our SHIFT approach starts with executive level, personal and team coaching. NLYB's approach creates a better atmosphere of trust and mutual cooperation to achieve more positive results in the long run. In the wake of the Great Resignation, employees have more choices. They expect employers to foster diverse workplaces and inclusive and equitable cultures. The goal of the SHIFT approach is to achieve DEI outcomes that are systematic, effective, measurable, and sustainable."

