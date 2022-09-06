Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 6, 2022) - Investor.Events would like to invite the Investment Community to the launch of its Fall Investor Series being held at the Iconic Vancouver Club this afternoon, Tuesday September 6th. Individual Investors, Institutional Investors, Advisors, and Analysts are welcome to join us!

Agenda:

1:00pm: Welcome, Door Prizes & Investor Networking

1:45pm: Welcome Note from The Vancouver Club

1:55pm: Mark Binns, BIGG Digital Assets - (CSE: BIGG)

2:15pm: Anna Serin, The Canadian Securities Exchange

2:20pm: Michael Mills, Body & Mind - (CSE: BAMM)

2:40pm: Jeff Desjardins, Visual Capitalist

2:45pm: Break, Door Prizes & Investor Networking

3:20pm: David O'Brien, Stuhini Exploration - (TSXV: STU)

3:40pm: Gord Jessop, CycurID Technologies - Private

4:00pm: Andrew Lee, York Harbour Metals - (TSXV: YORK)

4:00pm: Wrap-up, Door Prizes & Investor Networking

5:30pm: Event Concludes

6:00pm: VIP Investors Dinner

"We are hosting this event monthly for west coast investors to network, discover investment opportunities, and discuss market conditions… in-person - finally!" states Neil Lock, CEO of Investor.Events. "Even though there is an incredible amount of investment information online, majority of investors prefer in-person interaction with management and like-minded investors."

VIP Investor Dinner:

Following the Investor Series Presentations at the Vancouver Club - the presenters along with a dozen of qualified investors, brokers, and bankers - will be attending a Dinner in a private room at one of Vancouver's top-rated restaurants. If you would like to receive an invitation to the dinner, please email Neil Lock at neil@investor.events | Dinner is restricted to 12 individuals.

House Rules at the Vancouver Club

The Vancouver Club's House Rules have been established to ensure maximum enjoyment of the Club for all Members. Management asks Members and their Guests for a tasteful, well-presented, and on-brand approach to attire when visiting the Club. For a fruitful long-lasting relationship, we must note a few key House Rules for those that will be attending so we can comply with their terms and conditions of the Bylaws, House Rules, and Interim Rules.

Cell Phones & Electronic Devices

All cellphones & electronics must be silenced throughout the Club.

Read More: https://vancouverclub.ca/members/house-rules/privacy

Dress Code

Cocktail: Business Casual. Please no blue jeans, attire with logos

Read More: https://vancouverclub.ca/members/house-rules/dress

About Investor.Events

Investor.Events hosts in-person investor events & virtual investor presentations for Pre-Public & Publicly Listed Companies.

