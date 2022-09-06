JTC Team, LLC: JTC Team to Host Virtual Investor "The Importance of Domestically Sourced Rare Earth and Critical Elements" Spotlight Event Featuring American Resources Corporation's ReElement Technologies LLC

- Live moderated video webcast with members of the American Resources and ReElement Technologies management team on Thursday, September 8th at 1:00 PM ET -

FRENCHTOWN, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / September 6, 2022 / JTC Team ("JTC"), a fully integrated corporate communications and investor relations firm, today announced it will host the Virtual Investor "The Importance of Domestically Sourced Rare Earth and Critical Elements" Spotlight Event Featuring ReElement Technologies LLC on Thursday, September 8, 2022, at 1:00 PM ET. Access the event here.

ReElement Technologies LLC ("ReElement") is redefining how critical and rare earth elements are both sourced and processed while focusing on the recycling of end-of-life products such as rare earth permanent magnets and lithium-ion batteries, as well as coal-based waste streams and byproducts to create a low-cost and environmentally-safe, circular supply chain. As part of the virtual event, the Company will discuss how ReElement is leading the way in the production of critical and rare earth elements for the electrified economy using the most cost effective and environmentally and socially sustainable methods ever developed. In addition to the moderated portion of the event, all investors and interested parties will have the opportunity to submit questions live during the event.

A live video webcast of the Virtual Investor Spotlight Featuring ReElement Technologies LLC will be available on virtualinvestorco.com. A webcast replay will be made available shortly after the conclusion of the live event and will be accessible for 90 days.

