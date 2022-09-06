Anzeige
Dienstag, 06.09.2022
WKN: A2AD9U ISIN: CA08825T1021 
Frankfurt
06.09.22
08:12 Uhr
0,170 Euro
-0,001
-0,58 %
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
06.09.2022
Chris Panczuk: CHRIS PANCZUK Announces Change in Percentage Position of Common Shares Held in BEWHERE HOLDINGS INC.

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 6, 2022 / Chris Panczuk, announces that his percentage position of ownership of common shares ("Common Shares") held in BeWhere Holdings Inc. ("BeWhere") has increased from 9.9% to 10.07%, which change in percentage ownership resulted from BeWhere's purchase of 285,000 Common Shares pursuant to a Normal Course Issuer Bid.

Prior to the change in percentage ownership, Chris Panczuk owned 8,804,143 Common Shares of BeWhere, which represented 9.9% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares of BeWhere.

Chris Panczuk currently owns 8,804,143 Common Shares of BeWhere, which following the purchase by BeWhere of 285,000 Common Shares pursuant to a Normal Course Issuer Bid represents 10.07% of BeWhere's issued and outstanding Common Shares.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION OR TO OBTAIN A COPY OF THE REPORT REQUIRED BY SECURITIES REGULATIONS, PLEASE CONTACT:

Chris Panczuk
Telephone: 844-229-4373 x 101
E-mail: cpanczuk@bewhere.com

SOURCE: Chris Panczuk



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/714847/CHRIS-PANCZUK-Announces-Change-in-Percentage-Position-of-Common-Shares-Held-in-BEWHERE-HOLDINGS-INC

