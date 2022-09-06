Chris Panczuk: CHRIS PANCZUK Announces Change in Percentage Position of Common Shares Held in BEWHERE HOLDINGS INC.

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 6, 2022 / Chris Panczuk, announces that his percentage position of ownership of common shares ("Common Shares") held in BeWhere Holdings Inc. ("BeWhere") has increased from 9.9% to 10.07%, which change in percentage ownership resulted from BeWhere's purchase of 285,000 Common Shares pursuant to a Normal Course Issuer Bid.

Prior to the change in percentage ownership, Chris Panczuk owned 8,804,143 Common Shares of BeWhere, which represented 9.9% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares of BeWhere.

Chris Panczuk currently owns 8,804,143 Common Shares of BeWhere, which following the purchase by BeWhere of 285,000 Common Shares pursuant to a Normal Course Issuer Bid represents 10.07% of BeWhere's issued and outstanding Common Shares.

