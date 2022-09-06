Odyssey Semiconductor Technologies, Inc.: Odyssey Semiconductor to Participate at Sequire Semiconductor Conference on September 15, 2022

Odyssey to participate in a semiconductor panel discussion at 12:00 PM ET followed by the Company's corporate presentation at 12:30 PM ET

ITHACA, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 6, 2022 / Odyssey Semiconductor Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB:ODII), a semiconductor device company developing innovative high-voltage, vertical power switching components based on proprietary Gallium Nitride ("GaN") processing technology, today announced that it will be participating at the upcoming Sequire Semiconductor Virtual Conference on Thursday, September 15, 2022. In addition, Odyssey management will be participating at the LD Micro Main Event XV Conference in Los Angeles, California on Tuesday, October 25, 2022.

Mark Davidson, Odyssey's Chief Executive Officer, will be featured as an industry expert on a special semiconductor panel discussion to be available for viewing on September 15, 2022 at 12:00 PM ET. In addition, Odyssey's corporate presentation will be made available for viewing on September 15, 2022 at 12:30 PM ET.

Investors may register to watch the semiconductor panel session and company presentation webcasts on September 15 HERE. The live webcasts and slide presentation can also be accessed on the Company's Investor Relations website under the Events tab HERE. These webcasts will be available for replay for up to four months.

Summary of Sequire Semiconductor Virtual Conference on September 15, 2022

The semiconductor industry is expected to reach US$600 billion by the end of 2022. SRAX and Sequire are bringing together experts in manufacturing, engineering, and equipment and materials supply to learn more about this booming industry. This 1-day virtual investor event will be held via SRAX's Sequire Virtual Events platform. Nearly nine million active small-cap investors have been invited to the event, which will feature several semiconductor focused companies hosting 25-minute presentations, alongside keynotes highlighting prominent names in this space.

LD Micro Main Event XV Conference on October 25, 2022

Odyssey management will be available for one-on-one meetings and will present at the LD Micro Main Event XV Conference at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel in Los Angeles, California. The investment community may register and request one-on-one meetings with Odyssey on October 25 HERE. Management will present in a group webcast at this event on October 25, 2022 at 11:00 AM PT.

The live webcast and slide presentation can be accessed on the Company's Investor Relations website under the Events tab HERE. The webcast will be archived on the website for future viewing.

About Odyssey Semiconductor Technologies, Inc.

Odyssey Semiconductor Technologies, Inc. (www.odysseysemi.com), has developed a proprietary technology that is designed to allow for GaN to replace SiC as the leading high-voltage power switching semiconductor material. Based in Ithaca, NY, the Company owns and operates a 10,000 sq. ft. semiconductor wafer manufacturing facility complete with a mix of class 1,000 and class 10,000 clean space as well as tools for advanced semiconductor development and production. Odyssey Semiconductor also offers a world-class semiconductor device development and foundry service.

