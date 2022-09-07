Dr. Anthony Milanez Joins Monument Family Dentistry of Richmond VA

RICHMOND, VA / ACCESSWIRE / September 6, 2022 / Monument Family Dentistry welcomed new dentist Dr. Anthony Milanez in July, allowing them to serve a growing number of patients.

"I was drawn to Richmond for its slower pace of life and the architectural and geographic beauty," Dr. Milanez said. "It's been great getting to know the community and seeing how I can help with their dental needs."

Dr. Milanez received his DDS degree from the University of Oklahoma in 1998, followed by post-graduate dental studies at Columbia University. For 15 years, he ran a successful private practice in Los Angeles. He specialized in cosmetic dentistry and treated many patients with careers in entertainment and the media.

"We're thrilled to have Dr. Milanez join our team and share his expertise in dental implants, Invisalign, and teeth whitening," Dr. Anthony Castellano said. "He excels in cosmetic dentistry but is just as skilled with general dental care."

Dr. Milanez holds a certification from the prestigious International Dental Implant Association. He is committed to maintaining and improving his skills through continuing education and the use of cutting-edge technology.

Outside the office, Dr. Milanez enjoys weightlifting, running, traveling, trying new restaurants, and spending time with his husband Anthony and their rescue dog. He lives in Richmond's Fan District, the same neighborhood where Monument Family Dentistry is located. Many of Dr. Milanez's patients are surprised to learn that he attended Parsons School of Design before becoming a dentist.

In addition to Dr. Milanez, Dr. Arden Sterling and Dr. Anthony Castellano complete the team at Monument Family Dentistry. They bring decades of combined experience and use a holistic approach to oral and overall health.

Monument Family Dentistry offers preventive care such as exams, cleanings, and sealants; general dental care such as root canals and wisdom teeth removal; restorative care such as crowns and dentures; cosmetic care such as Invisalign and veneers; and specialty care such as oral surgery, endodontics, and prosthodontics.

"We take pride in being the only dental care provider our patients need, and Dr. Milanez will be a valuable asset to help us better serve our community," Dr. Castellano said.

About Monument Family Dentistry

Monument Family Dentistry, located in the historic Fan District of Richmond, Va., has been providing family, cosmetic, and restorative dental services for more than 30 years. For more information or to arrange an interview, please contact (804) 359-3449 or visit RichmondDentistry.com.

SOURCE: Monument Family Dentistry



View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/711513/Dr-Anthony-Milanez-Joins-Monument-Family-Dentistry-of-Richmond-VA