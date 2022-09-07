Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - Le 6 septembre/September 2022) - Valdor Technology International Inc. has announced that that it will not pursuing the transaction previously announced with Layer 2 Ventures Ltd. on November 19, 2021.

Effective immediately, Valdor Technology International Inc. will be reinstated for trading.

Please see the issuer's news release for further details.

_________________________________

Valdor Technology International Inc. a annoncé qu'il ne poursuivra pas la transaction précédemment annoncée avec Layer 2 Ventures Ltd. le 19 novembre 2021.

À compter d'aujourd'hui, Valdor Technology International Inc. sera réintégrée aux fins de négociation.

Veuillez consulter le communiqué de presse de l'émetteur pour plus de détails.

Date : Le 6 septembre/September 2022 Symbol(s)/Symbole(s) : VTI

If you have any questions or require further information please contact Listings at (416) 367-7340 or E-mail: Listings@thecse.com

Si vous avez des questions ou si vous avez besoin d'informations supplémentaires, veuillez contacter le service des inscriptions au 416 367-7340 ou par courriel l'adresse: Listings@thecse.com