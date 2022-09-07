Casper, Wyoming--(Newsfile Corp. - September 7, 2022) - Phonecasecustom "Decor Phone Your Style", an online store launched in 2020 with offices in The United States and Vietnam, is all set to make a new offering in the personalized gifting industry. With the huge surge in worldwide sales of smartphones, Phonecasecustom has tapped into this segment to launch themed-based, print-on-demand customized phone covers. On September 15th, 2022 the custom gifting industry will witness the addition of a relationship-based themed phone cover for all models.

The introduction of this innovative and personalized offering by Phonecasecustom is focused on meeting the growing demand in the competitive personalized retail market for innovative products. This industry currently has a surfeit of diverse gifts, coupled with the purchasing power of the Millennials. The company aims to enhance gifting value with the introduction of themed phone cases that celebrate valuable relationships in an individual's life. This broad theme of relationships is not only limited to family and personal relationships but can cover office colleagues, bosses and even pets.

Phonecasecustom proposes to enhance the value offering to its clients with additional benefits such as a lifetime warranty, a return policy, replacement of broken cases, and anti-drop military standards to protect the phone case.

The buyer can choose from two different variants of model phone cases - the Glass template phone case and the transparent Silicon phone case with dropped Military standards. The company adds ease and convenience for the customer by empowering them to create special custom printed phone cases, by inserting text, pictures, names and wallpapers in the customized template designs. These unique specially crafted products can then be sent to their loved ones directly.

More details about the product are available on: www.phonecasecustom.com.

Name: Phonecasecustom

Address: 123 W 1ST ST CASPER, WY 82601 Casper, WY, US 82601

Telephone: +84906000568

Email: support@phonecasecustom.com

Website: https://phonecasecustom.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/136028