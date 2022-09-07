This news even drowned out the disastrous start to the season of the "Big City Club" Hertha BSC in the capital: The group of companies, formerly known as wallstreet:online AG and now renamed Smartbroker Holding AG, parted company with its CEO Matthias Hach with immediate effect. According to founder and new boss, André Kolbinger, the reason was a difference of opinion regarding the future implementation of "Smartbroker 2.0". The launch of the major project has now been postponed to mid-2023, and a profit warning has already been issued. As a result, the share plummeted by more than 50%. As the new management undoubtedly expects the "online broker for the next generation" to take off, the current level could offer a long-term opportunity for disproportionate share price gains.

