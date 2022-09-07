ONWARD Medical N.V. (Euronext: ONWD), the medical technology company creating innovative therapies to restore movement, independence, and health in people with spinal cord injury (SCI), today announced that management will participate in the following upcoming investor events in September:

KBC Securities Virtual Life Sciences Conference

September 16, 2022

Dave Marver, CEO, and Lara Smith Weber, CFO, will participate in the conference and give a company presentation.

btov Portfolio Day

September 21, 2022

Berlin, Germany

Lara Smith Weber, CFO, will give a company presentation.

Information on upcoming conferences is available in the investor section of the ONWARD website at https://ir.onwd.com/news-events.

About ONWARD Medical

ONWARD is a medical technology company creating innovative therapies to restore movement, independence, and health in people with spinal cord injuries. ONWARD's work builds on more than a decade of basic science and preclinical research conducted at the world's leading neuroscience laboratories. ONWARD's ARC Therapy, which can be delivered by implantable (ARCIM) or external (ARCEX) systems, is designed to deliver targeted, programmed spinal cord stimulation to restore movement and other functions in people with spinal cord injury, ultimately improving their quality of life. ONWARD has received three Breakthrough Device Designations from the U.S. FDA, encompassing both ARCIM and ARCEX. ARCEX is an external, non-invasive platform consisting of a wearable stimulator and wireless programmer. The company's first pivotal trial, called Up-LIFT, evaluating the ability of ARCEX Therapy to improve upper extremity strength and function, completed enrollment in December 2021 with 65 subjects worldwide. Topline results are expected in September 2022. ARCIM consists of an implantable pulse generator and lead placed near the spinal cord. The company completed its first-in-human use of the ARCIM neurostimulator in May 2022.

ONWARD is headquartered at the High Tech Campus in Eindhoven, the Netherlands. It maintains a significant team in Lausanne, Switzerland, and has a growing U.S. presence in Boston, Massachusetts, USA. For additional information about the company, please visit ONWD.com. To access our 2022 Financial Calendar, please visit IR.ONWD.com.

