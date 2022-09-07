Fimatix Launches Expanded Private Sector and Financial Services Offer with New Products and Senior Appointments

LONDON, Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading digital technology services consultancy Fimatix is announcing the launch of its expanded private sector offer, having supported major financial services and insurance providers. As part of this move, Fimatix has appointed Sanjeev Dhiman as Chief Business Officer for Private Sector Business. Having formerly held senior roles at Publicis Sapient, GFT Group and within the wider Fintech sector, Sanjeev will drive the new private sector strategy and portfolio of financial services products, alongside a number of other new team members. Products and services within the new private sector and financial services offer include:

Prodigy - Prodigy integrates people, data, processes and business systems to support the organisational product lifecycle function within companies, providing product information for companies and their extended supply chain enterprise and enabling them to deal with the planning, forecasting, production and marketing of products, at all stages of the product life cycle.

Nova - Nova is a complete suite of tools to support the Investment Management industry, integrating, connecting and streamlining trading and settlements, reconciliation, book of record and beyond. Nova is a member of Swift.

Jaid - Jaid is an AI-powered platform that extracts critical data from diverse company and customer communications. It organizes the data into meaningful, actionable insights and seamlessly integrates into your existing workflows. A typical use case includes the curse of the shared mailbox.

TaaS - Talent as a Service (TaaS) provides outsourced HR and Recruitment Operations, allowing companies to concentrate on what they do best - running and growing their business.

Underpinning all four of these products is Fimatix's Digital Transformation service, enabling organisations to accelerate transformation, with agile teams and the right expertise.

The move to expand Fimatix's private sector offer comes just a few months since the company's acquisition of Idea Group, which provided services within the investment management and pensions industry for over 20 years. Alongside Fimatix's new appointments, the launch represents the full integration of the company following the acquisition.

Tim Howarth, CEO of Fimatix, said of the launch and senior hires:

"We are delighted to announce the expanded financial services offer and the appointment of Sanjeev Dhiman as Chief Business Officer for Private Sector Business. He has a great track record in the City and fintech and I am delighted to welcome him to the team as we further build this side of the business, supporting clients across the private sector, financial services, insurance, investment management and the pensions industry."

Sanjeev Dhiman, Chief Business Officer for Private Sector Business, added:

"What led me to Fimatix was its unique proposition of working within both the public and private sector, both of which are complex, large and highly regulated. Using innovative technology and core transformation capability wrapped around an agile delivery model will enable our clients to accelerate value creation on their transformation journey. Now is an incredibly exciting time to join Fimatix and their clients on their growth journey."

Sanjeev has over 17 years of experience in the financial services sector, in various senior roles shaping clients' digital transformation needs. He began his career in FinTech, developing an unstructured data parsing product for the OTC derivatives market, before successfully being part of the sale to the CME Group. He has led consulting practices, developing high performing teams at some of the largest organisations in the world and delivering on operational change, digitisation of banks and right shoring of core capabilities. Sanjeev led the professional services of GFT and most recently was a transformation director at Publicis Sapient. Here, he worked with clients renowned globally for innovation, shaping the future of digital identity and enabling the creation of one of the first smart cities in the world.

Fimatix's purpose is to enhance the productivity of business and governments to the benefit of economies, communities and people around the world. The business has a track record of supporting major banks and e-money fintech challengers within the financial services sector, and digital transformation in the UK Government including the Home Office, Department of Health and Social Care, the Ministry of Justice, the Department Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy, and the Home Office.

