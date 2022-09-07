AIM and Media Release

7 September 2022

BASE RESOURCES LIMITED

Amount of FY22 Final Dividend in GBP

Base Resources Limited (ASX & AIM: BSE) advises that its final dividend for the six month period ended 30 June 2022 of AUD 3 cents per share, unfranked (Final Dividend), is GBP 1.77192 pence per share when denominated in British pounds sterling.

The AUD/GBP exchange rate used for converting the Final Dividend to British pounds sterling was 0.59064 and was set on the record date of Monday, 5 September 2022.

As announced previously, depositary interest holders will be paid the Final Dividend in British pounds sterling by direct credit only for each depositary interest they held on the record date, with the payment date for the Final Dividend being Thursday, 22 September 2022.

