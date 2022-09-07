The Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) has lifted the lid on the planning process for the sixth phase of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park.The Dubai utility developing the world's largest single-site solar park has revealed that the next phase of the 5 GW field will have a generating capacity of 900 MW. Local utility DEWA said this week that it had received bids from four international companies seeking the consultancy contract for the sixth phase of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park. The project is intended to have 5 GW of solar and concentrating solar power ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...