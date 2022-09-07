Anzeige
Mittwoch, 07.09.2022
WKN: A0YAV3 ISIN: GB00B41H7391 
Frankfurt
07.09.22
08:41 Uhr
3,620 Euro
-0,040
-1,09 %
PR Newswire
07.09.2022 | 08:16
73 Leser
Redde Northgate Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Redde Northgate Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

London, September 6

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OR REGULATIONS OF SUCH JURISDICTION

7 September 2022

REDDE NORTHGATE PLC

("Redde Northgate" or the "Group" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

Redde Northgate plc (LSE:REDD) announces that on 6 September 2022 it purchased the following number of its own shares to be held in treasury:

Class of shares: Ordinary shares of 50p ("shares")
Number of shares purchased: 110,000
Weighted average purchase price paid: 321.6864 pence per share
Highest purchase price paid: 325.5 pence per share
Lowest purchase price paid: 317.5 pence per share

Following the above transaction, the Company's issued share capital consists of 246,091,423 ordinary shares of 50p each, of which 9,494,281 ordinary shares are held in treasury, and 1,000,000 preference shares of 50p each which do not carry any rights to vote. Therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company is 236,597,142, which may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as incorporated into UK domestic law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Numis Securities Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the Company's buyback programme.

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions (all of 6 September 2022)

Number of shares
purchased		Transaction price
(GB pence per share)		Time of transactionTransaction reference numberVenue
294324.00 08:11:5100060850538TRLO0LSE
82324.00 08:12:2900060850565TRLO0LSE
82324.00 08:12:3600060850567TRLO0LSE
55324.00 08:12:4200060850573TRLO0LSE
547324.00 08:12:5200060850576TRLO0LSE
328324.00 08:12:5600060850580TRLO0LSE
82324.00 08:13:0800060850595TRLO0LSE
82324.00 08:13:1400060850603TRLO0LSE
327324.00 08:13:3400060850625TRLO0LSE
547323.50 08:14:5300060850675TRLO0LSE
851323.50 08:14:5300060850676TRLO0LSE
484323.50 08:14:5300060850677TRLO0LSE
1885323.00 08:17:4800060850804TRLO0LSE
64322.50 08:18:1800060850855TRLO0LSE
1683324.50 08:20:1800060850953TRLO0LSE
164325.50 08:23:2400060851099TRLO0LSE
1614325.50 08:23:2400060851100TRLO0LSE
1388325.50 08:23:2400060851101TRLO0LSE
2085324.50 08:23:4700060851134TRLO0LSE
168324.00 08:25:4900060851224TRLO0LSE
1408324.00 08:25:4900060851225TRLO0LSE
939323.00 08:25:5500060851238TRLO0LSE
683323.00 08:30:0300060851436TRLO0LSE
340323.00 08:31:2700060851499TRLO0LSE
1764323.00 08:31:2700060851500TRLO0LSE
389323.00 08:31:2700060851502TRLO0LSE
1245323.00 08:31:2700060851503TRLO0LSE
1548322.50 08:34:4800060851589TRLO0LSE
1700322.50 08:42:2100060851836TRLO0LSE
328322.00 08:48:1900060852141TRLO0LSE
527322.00 08:48:1900060852142TRLO0LSE
1333319.50 08:55:1500060852478TRLO0LSE
359319.50 08:55:1500060852479TRLO0LSE
1643319.50 10:12:1300060854449TRLO0LSE
1689317.50 10:12:4900060854462TRLO0LSE
1717318.50 10:55:3700060856028TRLO0LSE
2807318.50 10:55:3700060856029TRLO0LSE
1721320.00 11:54:2500060858371TRLO0LSE
517320.00 11:54:2500060858372TRLO0LSE
11320.00 12:00:2800060858600TRLO0LSE
490320.00 12:10:2500060858783TRLO0LSE
2320.00 12:22:2300060859019TRLO0LSE
40320.50 12:31:1000060859222TRLO0LSE
2000320.50 12:31:1000060859223TRLO0LSE
1567320.50 12:36:3800060859376TRLO0LSE
1793320.50 12:36:3800060859377TRLO0LSE
168322.00 13:00:3400060859933TRLO0LSE
282323.00 13:09:2200060860155TRLO0LSE
142323.50 13:21:0100060860484TRLO0LSE
252323.50 13:21:0100060860485TRLO0LSE
179323.50 13:21:0100060860486TRLO0LSE
278323.50 13:21:0100060860487TRLO0LSE
459323.50 13:21:0100060860488TRLO0LSE
511323.50 13:21:0100060860489TRLO0LSE
2020323.50 13:21:0100060860490TRLO0LSE
429323.50 13:24:1600060860573TRLO0LSE
414323.50 13:27:5800060860656TRLO0LSE
116323.50 13:28:0800060860657TRLO0LSE
339323.50 13:31:1800060860730TRLO0LSE
172323.50 13:31:1800060860731TRLO0LSE
164323.50 13:31:1800060860732TRLO0LSE
6324.00 13:59:4100060861481TRLO0LSE
69324.50 14:00:5800060861523TRLO0LSE
156325.00 14:18:3800060862084TRLO0LSE
79325.00 14:19:3000060862115TRLO0LSE
2700325.00 14:26:0000060862352TRLO0LSE
1023325.00 14:26:0000060862353TRLO0LSE
865325.00 14:26:0000060862354TRLO0LSE
819325.00 14:26:0000060862355TRLO0LSE
654325.00 14:26:0000060862356TRLO0LSE
900325.00 14:26:0000060862357TRLO0LSE
145325.00 14:26:0000060862358TRLO0LSE
563325.00 14:26:0000060862359TRLO0LSE
542325.00 14:26:0000060862360TRLO0LSE
733325.00 14:26:0000060862361TRLO0LSE
1211324.50 14:26:0300060862363TRLO0LSE
1030324.50 14:26:0300060862364TRLO0LSE
1731324.00 14:26:0300060862370TRLO0LSE
195323.50 14:30:0000060862505TRLO0LSE
1601323.50 14:30:0000060862506TRLO0LSE
1556323.00 14:39:5600060863063TRLO0LSE
482322.50 14:39:5600060863064TRLO0LSE
900322.50 14:39:5600060863065TRLO0LSE
299322.50 14:39:5600060863066TRLO0LSE
14321.50 14:40:2300060863087TRLO0LSE
489321.50 14:43:5300060863209TRLO0LSE
502321.50 14:53:1100060863739TRLO0LSE
920321.50 14:53:1100060863740TRLO0LSE
1699321.50 14:53:1100060863741TRLO0LSE
1731321.00 15:01:5500060864430TRLO0LSE
1380321.00 15:01:5500060864431TRLO0LSE
447321.00 15:01:5500060864432TRLO0LSE
581321.00 15:02:5800060864541TRLO0LSE
497321.00 15:07:1400060864834TRLO0LSE
843321.00 15:08:1200060864876TRLO0LSE
1668321.00 15:08:1200060864877TRLO0LSE
1619321.00 15:11:0900060865086TRLO0LSE
562321.00 15:11:0900060865087TRLO0LSE
562321.00 15:11:0900060865088TRLO0LSE
167320.50 15:11:1300060865095TRLO0LSE
1065320.50 15:11:1300060865096TRLO0LSE
650320.50 15:11:1300060865097TRLO0LSE
530319.50 15:20:5400060866173TRLO0LSE
1217319.50 15:20:5400060866174TRLO0LSE
111319.00 15:21:0000060866176TRLO0LSE
1694319.00 15:23:0700060866269TRLO0LSE
481319.00 15:29:0400060866606TRLO0LSE
36319.00 15:29:0400060866607TRLO0LSE
33319.00 15:29:0400060866608TRLO0LSE
354319.00 15:30:4800060866656TRLO0LSE
382319.00 15:34:1800060866914TRLO0LSE
146319.00 15:34:1800060866915TRLO0LSE
384319.00 15:37:1000060867065TRLO0LSE
1797319.50 15:45:3300060867563TRLO0LSE
1801319.50 15:45:3300060867564TRLO0LSE
404319.50 15:45:4600060867578TRLO0LSE
407319.50 15:45:4600060867579TRLO0LSE
18319.50 15:45:4600060867580TRLO0LSE
120319.50 15:45:5800060867589TRLO0LSE
32319.50 15:45:5800060867590TRLO0LSE
411319.50 15:45:5800060867591TRLO0LSE
31319.00 15:45:5800060867592TRLO0LSE
924319.00 15:45:5800060867593TRLO0LSE
745319.00 15:45:5800060867594TRLO0LSE
1598320.00 15:55:4800060868037TRLO0LSE
476320.00 15:56:0800060868042TRLO0LSE
380320.00 15:56:0800060868043TRLO0LSE
146320.00 15:57:0800060868069TRLO0LSE
416320.00 15:57:0800060868070TRLO0LSE
769320.00 16:00:0400060868292TRLO0LSE
900320.00 16:00:0400060868293TRLO0LSE
44320.00 16:00:0400060868294TRLO0LSE
1891320.00 16:04:0400060868475TRLO0LSE
500319.50 16:06:1700060868572TRLO0LSE
492319.50 16:11:3800060868860TRLO0LSE
844320.00 16:13:0700060868955TRLO0LSE
497320.50 16:13:0800060868957TRLO0LSE
114320.50 16:13:0800060868958TRLO0LSE
704320.50 16:13:0800060868959TRLO0LSE
1800320.50 16:13:0800060868960TRLO0LSE
18320.50 16:13:0800060868961TRLO0LSE
1635320.50 16:14:0800060868988TRLO0LSE
534320.50 16:14:2800060869001TRLO0LSE
680320.50 16:14:2800060869002TRLO0LSE
342320.50 16:14:2800060869003TRLO0LSE
755320.00 16:17:4200060869157TRLO0LSE
98320.00 16:17:4200060869158TRLO0LSE
970320.00 16:17:4200060869159TRLO0LSE
387320.00 16:17:4200060869160TRLO0LSE

Notes

This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of Listing Rule 12.4.6.

For further information contact:

Buchanan

David Rydell/Jamie Hooper/Hannah Ratcliff +44 (0) 207 466 5000

Notes to Editors:

Redde Northgate is the leading integrated mobility solutions platform providing services across the vehicle lifecycle. The Company offers integrated mobility solutions to businesses, fleet operators, insurers, OEMs and other customers across seven key areas: vehicle rental, vehicle data, accident management, vehicle repairs, fleet management, service and maintenance, vehicle ancillary services and vehicle sales.

The Company's core purpose is to keep its customers mobile, whether through meeting their regular mobility needs or by servicing and supporting them when unforeseen events occur. With its considerable scale and reach, Redde Northgate's mission is to offer a market-leading customer proposition and drive enhanced returns for shareholders by creating value through sustainable compounding growth. The Group aims to achieve this through the delivery of its strategic framework of Focus, Drive and Broaden.

Redde Northgate services its customers through a network and diversified fleet of over 120,000 owned and leased vehicles, supporting over 600,000 managed vehicles, with more than 170 workshop, body shop and rental locations across the UK, Ireland and Spain and a specialist team of over 6,000 automotive services professionals.

Further information please visit the Company's website:

www.reddenorthgate.com

