Redde Northgate Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

7 September 2022

REDDE NORTHGATE PLC

("Redde Northgate" or the "Group" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

Redde Northgate plc (LSE:REDD) announces that on 6 September 2022 it purchased the following number of its own shares to be held in treasury:

Class of shares : Ordinary shares of 50p ("shares") Number of shares purchased : 110,000 Weighted average purchase price paid : 321.6864 pence per share Highest purchase price paid : 325.5 pence per share Lowest purchase price paid : 317.5 pence per share

Following the above transaction, the Company's issued share capital consists of 246,091,423 ordinary shares of 50p each, of which 9,494,281 ordinary shares are held in treasury, and 1,000,000 preference shares of 50p each which do not carry any rights to vote. Therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company is 236,597,142, which may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as incorporated into UK domestic law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Numis Securities Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the Company's buyback programme.

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions (all of 6 September 2022)

Number of shares

purchased Transaction price

(GB pence per share) Time of transaction Transaction reference number Venue 294 324.00 08:11:51 00060850538TRLO0 LSE 82 324.00 08:12:29 00060850565TRLO0 LSE 82 324.00 08:12:36 00060850567TRLO0 LSE 55 324.00 08:12:42 00060850573TRLO0 LSE 547 324.00 08:12:52 00060850576TRLO0 LSE 328 324.00 08:12:56 00060850580TRLO0 LSE 82 324.00 08:13:08 00060850595TRLO0 LSE 82 324.00 08:13:14 00060850603TRLO0 LSE 327 324.00 08:13:34 00060850625TRLO0 LSE 547 323.50 08:14:53 00060850675TRLO0 LSE 851 323.50 08:14:53 00060850676TRLO0 LSE 484 323.50 08:14:53 00060850677TRLO0 LSE 1885 323.00 08:17:48 00060850804TRLO0 LSE 64 322.50 08:18:18 00060850855TRLO0 LSE 1683 324.50 08:20:18 00060850953TRLO0 LSE 164 325.50 08:23:24 00060851099TRLO0 LSE 1614 325.50 08:23:24 00060851100TRLO0 LSE 1388 325.50 08:23:24 00060851101TRLO0 LSE 2085 324.50 08:23:47 00060851134TRLO0 LSE 168 324.00 08:25:49 00060851224TRLO0 LSE 1408 324.00 08:25:49 00060851225TRLO0 LSE 939 323.00 08:25:55 00060851238TRLO0 LSE 683 323.00 08:30:03 00060851436TRLO0 LSE 340 323.00 08:31:27 00060851499TRLO0 LSE 1764 323.00 08:31:27 00060851500TRLO0 LSE 389 323.00 08:31:27 00060851502TRLO0 LSE 1245 323.00 08:31:27 00060851503TRLO0 LSE 1548 322.50 08:34:48 00060851589TRLO0 LSE 1700 322.50 08:42:21 00060851836TRLO0 LSE 328 322.00 08:48:19 00060852141TRLO0 LSE 527 322.00 08:48:19 00060852142TRLO0 LSE 1333 319.50 08:55:15 00060852478TRLO0 LSE 359 319.50 08:55:15 00060852479TRLO0 LSE 1643 319.50 10:12:13 00060854449TRLO0 LSE 1689 317.50 10:12:49 00060854462TRLO0 LSE 1717 318.50 10:55:37 00060856028TRLO0 LSE 2807 318.50 10:55:37 00060856029TRLO0 LSE 1721 320.00 11:54:25 00060858371TRLO0 LSE 517 320.00 11:54:25 00060858372TRLO0 LSE 11 320.00 12:00:28 00060858600TRLO0 LSE 490 320.00 12:10:25 00060858783TRLO0 LSE 2 320.00 12:22:23 00060859019TRLO0 LSE 40 320.50 12:31:10 00060859222TRLO0 LSE 2000 320.50 12:31:10 00060859223TRLO0 LSE 1567 320.50 12:36:38 00060859376TRLO0 LSE 1793 320.50 12:36:38 00060859377TRLO0 LSE 168 322.00 13:00:34 00060859933TRLO0 LSE 282 323.00 13:09:22 00060860155TRLO0 LSE 142 323.50 13:21:01 00060860484TRLO0 LSE 252 323.50 13:21:01 00060860485TRLO0 LSE 179 323.50 13:21:01 00060860486TRLO0 LSE 278 323.50 13:21:01 00060860487TRLO0 LSE 459 323.50 13:21:01 00060860488TRLO0 LSE 511 323.50 13:21:01 00060860489TRLO0 LSE 2020 323.50 13:21:01 00060860490TRLO0 LSE 429 323.50 13:24:16 00060860573TRLO0 LSE 414 323.50 13:27:58 00060860656TRLO0 LSE 116 323.50 13:28:08 00060860657TRLO0 LSE 339 323.50 13:31:18 00060860730TRLO0 LSE 172 323.50 13:31:18 00060860731TRLO0 LSE 164 323.50 13:31:18 00060860732TRLO0 LSE 6 324.00 13:59:41 00060861481TRLO0 LSE 69 324.50 14:00:58 00060861523TRLO0 LSE 156 325.00 14:18:38 00060862084TRLO0 LSE 79 325.00 14:19:30 00060862115TRLO0 LSE 2700 325.00 14:26:00 00060862352TRLO0 LSE 1023 325.00 14:26:00 00060862353TRLO0 LSE 865 325.00 14:26:00 00060862354TRLO0 LSE 819 325.00 14:26:00 00060862355TRLO0 LSE 654 325.00 14:26:00 00060862356TRLO0 LSE 900 325.00 14:26:00 00060862357TRLO0 LSE 145 325.00 14:26:00 00060862358TRLO0 LSE 563 325.00 14:26:00 00060862359TRLO0 LSE 542 325.00 14:26:00 00060862360TRLO0 LSE 733 325.00 14:26:00 00060862361TRLO0 LSE 1211 324.50 14:26:03 00060862363TRLO0 LSE 1030 324.50 14:26:03 00060862364TRLO0 LSE 1731 324.00 14:26:03 00060862370TRLO0 LSE 195 323.50 14:30:00 00060862505TRLO0 LSE 1601 323.50 14:30:00 00060862506TRLO0 LSE 1556 323.00 14:39:56 00060863063TRLO0 LSE 482 322.50 14:39:56 00060863064TRLO0 LSE 900 322.50 14:39:56 00060863065TRLO0 LSE 299 322.50 14:39:56 00060863066TRLO0 LSE 14 321.50 14:40:23 00060863087TRLO0 LSE 489 321.50 14:43:53 00060863209TRLO0 LSE 502 321.50 14:53:11 00060863739TRLO0 LSE 920 321.50 14:53:11 00060863740TRLO0 LSE 1699 321.50 14:53:11 00060863741TRLO0 LSE 1731 321.00 15:01:55 00060864430TRLO0 LSE 1380 321.00 15:01:55 00060864431TRLO0 LSE 447 321.00 15:01:55 00060864432TRLO0 LSE 581 321.00 15:02:58 00060864541TRLO0 LSE 497 321.00 15:07:14 00060864834TRLO0 LSE 843 321.00 15:08:12 00060864876TRLO0 LSE 1668 321.00 15:08:12 00060864877TRLO0 LSE 1619 321.00 15:11:09 00060865086TRLO0 LSE 562 321.00 15:11:09 00060865087TRLO0 LSE 562 321.00 15:11:09 00060865088TRLO0 LSE 167 320.50 15:11:13 00060865095TRLO0 LSE 1065 320.50 15:11:13 00060865096TRLO0 LSE 650 320.50 15:11:13 00060865097TRLO0 LSE 530 319.50 15:20:54 00060866173TRLO0 LSE 1217 319.50 15:20:54 00060866174TRLO0 LSE 111 319.00 15:21:00 00060866176TRLO0 LSE 1694 319.00 15:23:07 00060866269TRLO0 LSE 481 319.00 15:29:04 00060866606TRLO0 LSE 36 319.00 15:29:04 00060866607TRLO0 LSE 33 319.00 15:29:04 00060866608TRLO0 LSE 354 319.00 15:30:48 00060866656TRLO0 LSE 382 319.00 15:34:18 00060866914TRLO0 LSE 146 319.00 15:34:18 00060866915TRLO0 LSE 384 319.00 15:37:10 00060867065TRLO0 LSE 1797 319.50 15:45:33 00060867563TRLO0 LSE 1801 319.50 15:45:33 00060867564TRLO0 LSE 404 319.50 15:45:46 00060867578TRLO0 LSE 407 319.50 15:45:46 00060867579TRLO0 LSE 18 319.50 15:45:46 00060867580TRLO0 LSE 120 319.50 15:45:58 00060867589TRLO0 LSE 32 319.50 15:45:58 00060867590TRLO0 LSE 411 319.50 15:45:58 00060867591TRLO0 LSE 31 319.00 15:45:58 00060867592TRLO0 LSE 924 319.00 15:45:58 00060867593TRLO0 LSE 745 319.00 15:45:58 00060867594TRLO0 LSE 1598 320.00 15:55:48 00060868037TRLO0 LSE 476 320.00 15:56:08 00060868042TRLO0 LSE 380 320.00 15:56:08 00060868043TRLO0 LSE 146 320.00 15:57:08 00060868069TRLO0 LSE 416 320.00 15:57:08 00060868070TRLO0 LSE 769 320.00 16:00:04 00060868292TRLO0 LSE 900 320.00 16:00:04 00060868293TRLO0 LSE 44 320.00 16:00:04 00060868294TRLO0 LSE 1891 320.00 16:04:04 00060868475TRLO0 LSE 500 319.50 16:06:17 00060868572TRLO0 LSE 492 319.50 16:11:38 00060868860TRLO0 LSE 844 320.00 16:13:07 00060868955TRLO0 LSE 497 320.50 16:13:08 00060868957TRLO0 LSE 114 320.50 16:13:08 00060868958TRLO0 LSE 704 320.50 16:13:08 00060868959TRLO0 LSE 1800 320.50 16:13:08 00060868960TRLO0 LSE 18 320.50 16:13:08 00060868961TRLO0 LSE 1635 320.50 16:14:08 00060868988TRLO0 LSE 534 320.50 16:14:28 00060869001TRLO0 LSE 680 320.50 16:14:28 00060869002TRLO0 LSE 342 320.50 16:14:28 00060869003TRLO0 LSE 755 320.00 16:17:42 00060869157TRLO0 LSE 98 320.00 16:17:42 00060869158TRLO0 LSE 970 320.00 16:17:42 00060869159TRLO0 LSE 387 320.00 16:17:42 00060869160TRLO0 LSE

Notes

This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of Listing Rule 12.4.6.

