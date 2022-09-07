Anzeige
Mittwoch, 07.09.2022
Final Countdown vor Ad-hoc mit massiven Auswirkungen?
WKN: A14UTJ ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 
07.09.22
08:03 Uhr
0,973 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
07.09.2022 | 08:31
DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 07-Sep-2022 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

07 September 2022

Cairn Homes plc (the "Company")

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 06 September 2022 it purchased a total of 73,941 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC ("Goodbody"), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 
                            50,000 
Number of ordinary shares purchased                   23,941 
 
                            EUR0.9890 
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)                 GBP0.8520 
 
                            EUR0.9760 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)                 GBP0.8470 
 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR0.9862     GBP0.8485

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 12 January 2022.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 694,164,093 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC 
Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX 
Timezone     GMT 
Currency     EUR & GBP (as indicated below) Euronext Dublin 
Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 
2,157      0.9840        XDUB     14:40:53      00026799224TRDU1 
2,234      0.9890        XDUB     14:47:21      00026799378TRDU1 
1,186      0.9880        XDUB     14:51:44      00026799458TRDU1 
1,286      0.9880        XDUB     14:54:43      00026799518TRDU1 
909       0.9880        XDUB     14:54:43      00026799519TRDU1 
6,220      0.9860        XDUB     14:56:49      00026799586TRDU1 
2,159      0.9780        XDUB     15:07:49      00026799828TRDU1 
2,041      0.9760        XDUB     15:24:22      00026799932TRDU1 
2,181      0.9820        XDUB     15:26:57      00026799960TRDU1 
106       0.9820        XDUB     15:26:57      00026799961TRDU1 
836       0.9820        XDUB     15:32:40      00026799983TRDU1 
457       0.9820        XDUB     15:37:19      00026800057TRDU1 
2,276      0.9860        XDUB     15:40:21      00026800093TRDU1 
4,354      0.9880        XDUB     15:53:16      00026800217TRDU1 
971       0.9880        XDUB     15:53:16      00026800215TRDU1 
1,390      0.9880        XDUB     15:53:16      00026800216TRDU1 
4,670      0.9870        XDUB     15:53:17      00026800220TRDU1 
2,340      0.9870        XDUB     15:53:17      00026800221TRDU1 
838       0.9850        XDUB     16:12:57      00026800396TRDU1 
67        0.9850        XDUB     16:12:57      00026800397TRDU1 
79        0.9850        XDUB     16:12:57      00026800398TRDU1 
779       0.9880        XDUB     16:14:54      00026800417TRDU1 
1,610      0.9880        XDUB     16:14:54      00026800418TRDU1 
1,242      0.9890        XDUB     16:27:37      00026800594TRDU1 
6,833      0.9890        XDUB     16:27:37      00026800595TRDU1 
779       0.9890        XDUB     16:27:37      00026800593TRDU1

London Stock Exchange 

Number of Shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 
2,021      0.8490        XLON     14:49:35      00026799449TRDU1 
5,124      0.8470        XLON     14:56:49      00026799585TRDU1 
1,287      0.8470        XLON     15:39:37      00026800079TRDU1 
500       0.8470        XLON     15:39:37      00026800078TRDU1 
620       0.8490        XLON     15:42:20      00026800124TRDU1 
921       0.8490        XLON     15:42:20      00026800123TRDU1 
620       0.8490        XLON     15:42:20      00026800122TRDU1 
189       0.8490        XLON     15:42:20      00026800121TRDU1 
1,904      0.8470        XLON     15:53:17      00026800225TRDU1 
1,841      0.8470        XLON     15:53:17      00026800224TRDU1 
1,298      0.8470        XLON     15:53:17      00026800223TRDU1 
615       0.8470        XLON     15:53:17      00026800222TRDU1 
385       0.8490        XLON     15:53:17      00026800219TRDU1 
1,528      0.8490        XLON     15:53:17      00026800218TRDU1 
350       0.8520        XLON     16:23:04      00026800516TRDU1 
1,902      0.8520        XLON     16:23:44      00026800537TRDU1 
925       0.8510        XLON     16:27:28      00026800592TRDU1 
53        0.8510        XLON     16:27:28      00026800591TRDU1 
1,858      0.8510        XLON     16:27:28      00026800590TRDU1

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      CRN 
LEI Code:    635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  186341 
EQS News ID:  1436847 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1436847&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 07, 2022 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2022 Dow Jones News
