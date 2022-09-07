Prospective developers in Solar Energy Corp. of India's (SECI) latest tender will set up renewable energy projects to supply round-the-clock power. The projects can be located anywhere in India. Bidding closes on Oct. 10.From pv magazine India Solar Energy Corp. of India (SECI) has started accepting bids to supply 2.25 GW of round-the-clock (RTC) power from renewable energy projects, complemented with power from other sources or storage. The prospective developers will develop the projects and connect them with the inter-state transmission network (ISTS) on a build-own-operate basis. SECI will ...

