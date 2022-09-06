HealthEquity, Inc.: HealthEquity Reports Second Quarter Ended July 31, 2022 Financial Results

Highlights of the second quarter include:



Revenue of $206.1 million, an increase of 9% compared to $189.1 million in Q2 FY22.

Net loss of $10.7 million, compared to $3.8 million in Q2 FY22, with non-GAAP net income of $28.1 million, a decrease of 16% compared to $33.4 million in Q2 FY22.

Net loss per diluted share of $0.13, compared to $0.05 in Q2 FY22, with non-GAAP net income per diluted share of $0.33, compared to $0.40 in Q2 FY22.

Adjusted EBITDA of $67.0 million, an increase of 2% compared to $65.5 million in Q2 FY22.

7.5 million HSAs, an increase of 26% compared to Q2 FY22.

Total HSA Assets of $20.5 billion, an increase of 33% compared to Q2 FY22.

14.5 million Total Accounts, including both HSAs and complementary CDB accounts, an increase of 11% compared to Q2 FY22.

DRAPER, Utah, Sept. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ: HQY) ("HealthEquity" or the "Company"), the nation's largest health savings account ("HSA") non-bank custodian, today announced financial results for its second quarter ended July 31, 2022.

"Team Purple opened a record 196,000 new HSAs in Q2 and grew Total HSA Assets 33% year-over-year to an industry-leading $20.5 billion," said Jon Kessler, President and CEO of HealthEquity. "Sales momentum, macro tailwinds, and a team focused on remarkable service position us for strong results in fiscal 2023 and beyond."

Second quarter financial results

Revenue for the second quarter ended July 31, 2022 was $206.1 million, an increase of 9% compared to $189.1 million for the second quarter ended July 31, 2021. Revenue this quarter included: service revenue of $103.0 million, custodial revenue of $65.6 million, and interchange revenue of $37.5 million.

HealthEquity reported a net loss of $10.7 million, or $0.13 per diluted share, and non-GAAP net income of $28.1 million, or $0.33 per diluted share, for the second quarter ended July 31, 2022. The Company reported a net loss of $3.8 million, or $0.05 per diluted share, and non-GAAP net income of $33.4 million, or $0.40 per diluted share, for the second quarter ended July 31, 2021.

Adjusted EBITDA was $67.0 million for the second quarter ended July 31, 2022, an increase of 2% compared to the second quarter ended July 31, 2021. Adjusted EBITDA was 33% of revenue, compared to 35% for the fiscal quarter ended July 31, 2021.

Account and asset metrics

HealthEquity reported sales of 196,000 new HSAs in the second quarter ended July 31, 2022, compared to 180,000 in the second quarter ended July 31, 2021. HSAs as of July 31, 2022 were 7.5 million, an increase of 26% year over year, including 516,000 HSAs with investments, an increase of 28% year over year. Total Accounts as of July 31, 2022 were 14.5 million, including 7.0 million other consumer-directed benefits ("CDBs").

Total HSA Assets as of July 31, 2022 were $20.5 billion, an increase of 33% year over year. Total HSA Assets included $13.1 billion of HSA cash and $7.4 billion of HSA investments. Client-held funds, which are deposits held on behalf of our Clients to facilitate administration of our CDBs, and from which we generate custodial revenue, were $0.8 billion as of July 31, 2022.

Business outlook

For the fiscal year ending January 31, 2023, management expects revenues of $834 million to $844 million. Its outlook for net loss is between $43 million and $36 million, resulting in net loss of $0.51 to $0.43 per diluted share. Its outlook for non-GAAP net income, calculated using the method described below, is between $103 million and $111 million, resulting in non-GAAP net income per diluted share of $1.23 to $1.32 (based on an estimated 84 million diluted weighted-average shares outstanding). Management expects Adjusted EBITDA of $252 million to $262 million.

See "Non-GAAP financial information" below for definitions of our Adjusted EBITDA and non-GAAP net income. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures used throughout this release to the most comparable GAAP financial measures is included with the financial tables at the end of this release.

Conference call

HealthEquity management will host a conference call at 4:30 pm (Eastern Time) on Tuesday, September 6, 2022 to discuss the second quarter 2023 financial results. A live audio webcast of the call will be available on the investor relations section of our website at http://ir.healthequity.com.

Non-GAAP financial information

To supplement our financial information presented on a GAAP basis, we disclose non-GAAP financial measures, including Adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP net income, and non-GAAP net income per diluted share.

Adjusted EBITDA is adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, amortization of acquired intangible assets, stock-based compensation expense, merger integration expenses, acquisition costs, gains and losses on equity securities, amortization of incremental costs to obtain a contract, costs associated with unused office space, and certain other non-operating items.

Non-GAAP net income is calculated by adding back to GAAP net income (loss) before income taxes the following items: amortization of acquired intangible assets, stock-based compensation expense, merger integration expenses, acquisition costs, gains and losses on equity securities, costs associated with unused office space, and losses on extinguishment of debt, and subtracting a non-GAAP tax provision using a normalized non-GAAP tax rate.

Non-GAAP net income per diluted share is calculated by dividing non-GAAP net income by diluted weighted-average shares outstanding.

Non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to results prepared in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered as a substitute for, or superior to, GAAP results. We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to management and investors regarding certain financial and business trends relating to the Company's financial condition and results of operations. The Company cautions investors that non-GAAP financial information, by its nature, departs from GAAP; accordingly, its use can make it difficult to compare current results with results from other reporting periods and with the results of other companies. In addition, while amortization of acquired intangible assets is being excluded from non-GAAP net income, the revenue generated from those acquired intangible assets is not excluded. Whenever we use these non-GAAP financial measures, we provide a reconciliation of the applicable non-GAAP financial measure to the most closely applicable GAAP financial measure. Investors are encouraged to review the related GAAP financial measures and the reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measure as detailed in the tables below.

About HealthEquity

HealthEquity and its subsidiaries administer HSAs and other consumer-directed benefits for our more than 14 million accounts in partnership with employers, benefits advisors, and health and retirement plan providers who share our mission to connect health and wealth and value our culture of remarkable "Purple" service. For more information, visit www.healthequity.com.

Forward-looking statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including but not limited to, statements regarding our industry, business strategy, plans, goals and expectations concerning our markets and market position, product expansion, future operations, expenses and other results of operations, revenue, margins, profitability, acquisition synergies, future efficiencies, tax rates, capital expenditures, liquidity and capital resources and other financial and operating information. When used in this discussion, the words "may," "believes," "intends," "seeks," "aims," "anticipates," "plans," "estimates," "expects," "should," "assumes," "continues," "could," "will," "future" and the negative of these or similar terms and phrases are intended to identify forward-looking statements in this press release.

Forward-looking statements reflect our current expectations regarding future events, results or outcomes. These expectations may or may not be realized. Although we believe the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give you no assurance these expectations will prove to be correct. Some of these expectations may be based upon assumptions, data or judgments that prove to be incorrect. Actual events, results and outcomes may differ materially from our expectations due to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. Although it is not possible to identify all of these risks and factors, they include, among others, risks related to the following:

the impact of societal and economic changes arising out of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company, its operations and its financial results;

our ability to realize the anticipated financial and other benefits from combining the operations of recent and future acquisitions with our business successfully;

our ability to compete effectively in a rapidly evolving healthcare and benefits administration industry;

our dependence on the continued availability and benefits of tax-advantaged health savings accounts and other consumer-directed benefits;

our ability to successfully identify, acquire and integrate additional portfolio purchases or acquisition targets;

the significant competition we face and may face in the future, including from those with greater resources than us;

our reliance on the availability and performance of our technology and communications systems;

potential future cybersecurity breaches of our technology and communications systems and other data interruptions, including resulting costs and liabilities, reputational damage and loss of business;

the current uncertain healthcare environment, including changes in healthcare programs and expenditures and related regulations;

our ability to comply with current and future privacy, healthcare, tax, ERISA, investment adviser and other laws applicable to our business;

our reliance on partners and third-party vendors for distribution and important services;

our ability to develop and implement updated features for our technology and communications systems and successfully manage our growth;

our ability to protect our brand and other intellectual property rights; and

our reliance on our management team and key team members.

For a detailed discussion of these and other risk factors, please refer to the risks detailed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, without limitation, our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2022, our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended April 30, 2022, and subsequent periodic and current reports. Past performance is not necessarily indicative of future results. We undertake no intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

HealthEquity, Inc. and its subsidiaries

Condensed consolidated balance sheets

(in thousands, except par value) July 31, 2022 January 31, 2022 (unaudited) Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 176,886 $ 225,414 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $6,215 and $6,228 as of July 31, 2022 and January 31, 2022, respectively 90,426 87,428 Other current assets 41,274 38,495 Total current assets 308,586 351,337 Property and equipment, net 18,028 23,372 Operating lease right-of-use assets 60,588 63,613 Intangible assets, net 991,945 973,137 Goodwill 1,645,999 1,645,836 Other assets 48,878 49,807 Total assets $ 3,074,024 $ 3,107,102 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 15,841 $ 27,541 Accrued compensation 41,989 47,136 Accrued liabilities 43,287 57,589 Current portion of long-term debt 13,125 8,750 Operating lease liabilities 11,275 12,171 Total current liabilities 125,517 153,187 Long-term liabilities Long-term debt, net 914,966 922,077 Operating lease liabilities, non-current 62,626 65,232 Other long-term liabilities 13,731 14,185 Deferred tax liability 92,288 99,846 Total long-term liabilities 1,083,611 1,101,340 Total liabilities 1,209,128 1,254,527 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value, 100,000 shares authorized, no shares issued and outstanding as of July 31, 2022 and January 31, 2022, respectively — — Common stock, $0.0001 par value, 900,000 shares authorized, 84,526 and 83,780 shares issued and outstanding as of July 31, 2022 and January 31, 2022, respectively 8 8 Additional paid-in capital 1,713,122 1,676,508 Accumulated earnings 151,766 176,059 Total stockholders' equity 1,864,896 1,852,575 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 3,074,024 $ 3,107,102

HealthEquity, Inc. and its subsidiaries

Condensed consolidated statements of operations and comprehensive loss (unaudited)

Three months ended July 31, Six months ended July 31, (in thousands, except per share data) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenue Service revenue $ 103,034 $ 109,182 $ 207,382 $ 211,716 Custodial revenue 65,599 48,776 124,964 95,754 Interchange revenue 37,509 31,145 79,475 65,835 Total revenue 206,142 189,103 411,821 373,305 Cost of revenue Service costs 74,914 67,334 155,788 137,966 Custodial costs 7,090 4,824 13,731 9,833 Interchange costs 6,326 4,974 13,317 10,419 Total cost of revenue 88,330 77,132 182,836 158,218 Gross profit 117,812 111,971 228,985 215,087 Operating expenses Sales and marketing 15,843 15,476 32,403 29,562 Technology and development 46,580 37,898 91,763 73,367 General and administrative 25,937 22,812 49,664 43,499 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 24,181 20,289 47,879 40,103 Merger integration 7,683 16,371 16,977 25,178 Total operating expenses 120,224 112,846 238,686 211,709 Income (loss) from operations (2,412 ) (875 ) (9,701 ) 3,378 Other expense Interest expense (11,493 ) (7,254 ) (21,954 ) (13,943 ) Other income (expense), net 32 344 (269 ) (3,286 ) Total other expense (11,461 ) (6,910 ) (22,223 ) (17,229 ) Loss before income taxes (13,873 ) (7,785 ) (31,924 ) (13,851 ) Income tax benefit (3,219 ) (3,967 ) (7,631 ) (7,418 ) Net loss and comprehensive loss $ (10,654 ) $ (3,818 ) $ (24,293 ) $ (6,433 ) Net loss per share: Basic $ (0.13 ) $ (0.05 ) $ (0.29 ) $ (0.08 ) Diluted $ (0.13 ) $ (0.05 ) $ (0.29 ) $ (0.08 ) Weighted-average number of shares used in computing net loss per share: Basic 84,443 83,481 84,236 82,628 Diluted 84,443 83,481 84,236 82,628

HealthEquity, Inc. and its subsidiaries

Condensed consolidated statements of cash flows (unaudited)

Six months ended July 31, (in thousands) 2022 2021 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (24,293 ) $ (6,433 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 80,226 64,819 Stock-based compensation 32,140 28,416 Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs 1,639 2,482 Change in fair value of contingent consideration — 1,011 Other non-cash items 269 (752 ) Deferred taxes (7,558 ) (4,051 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable, net (3,161 ) (230 ) Other assets (1,546 ) 20,636 Operating lease right-of-use assets 4,117 6,060 Accrued compensation (4,973 ) (10,639 ) Accounts payable, accrued liabilities, and other current liabilities (25,586 ) (30,213 ) Operating lease liabilities, non-current (3,594 ) (4,556 ) Other long-term liabilities (454 ) 1,616 Net cash provided by operating activities 47,226 68,166 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of software and capitalized software development costs (24,215 ) (32,097 ) Purchases of property and equipment (2,384 ) (6,352 ) Acquisition of intangible member assets (68,725 ) (2,653 ) Acquisitions, net of cash acquired — (49,533 ) Proceeds from sale of equity securities — 2,367 Net cash used in investing activities (95,324 ) (88,268 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Principal payments on long-term debt (4,375 ) (15,625 ) Settlement of client-held funds obligation, net (991 ) (2,636 ) Proceeds from exercise of common stock options 4,936 6,672 Proceeds from follow-on equity offering, net of payments for offering costs — 456,642 Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (430 ) 445,053 Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (48,528 ) 424,951 Beginning cash and cash equivalents 225,414 328,803 Ending cash and cash equivalents $ 176,886 $ 753,754

HealthEquity, Inc. and its subsidiaries

Condensed consolidated statements of cash flows (unaudited) (continued)

Six months ended July 31, (in thousands) 2022 2021 Supplemental cash flow data: Interest expense paid in cash $ 19,450 $ 9,838 Income tax payments (refunds), net 573 (5,545 ) Supplemental disclosures of non-cash investing and financing activities: Purchases of software and capitalized software development costs included in accounts payable, accrued liabilities, or accrued compensation 5,040 4,077 Purchases of property and equipment included in accounts payable or accrued liabilities 356 357 Purchases of intangible member assets included in accounts payable or accrued liabilities 1,849 — Contingent consideration recognized at acquisition — 8,147 Exercise of common stock options receivable 8 119 Increase in goodwill due to measurement period adjustments, net 163 —

Stock-based compensation expense (unaudited)

Total stock-based compensation expense included in the condensed consolidated statements of operations and comprehensive loss is as follows:

Three months ended July 31, Six months ended July 31, (in thousands) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Cost of revenue $ 3,998 $ 3,068 $ 7,005 $ 5,471 Sales and marketing 2,553 2,660 4,567 4,848 Technology and development 2,963 3,693 6,343 6,706 General and administrative 8,640 6,196 14,225 11,391 Other expense, net (1) — — — 342 Total stock-based compensation expense $ 18,154 $ 15,617 $ 32,140 $ 28,758

(1) Equity-based awards exchanged for cash in connection with the Luum acquisition.

Total Accounts (unaudited)

(in thousands, except percentages) July 31, 2022 July 31, 2021 % Change January 31, 2022 HSAs 7,523 5,972 26% 7,207 New HSAs from sales - Quarter-to-date 196 180 9% 472 New HSAs from sales - Year-to-date 355 295 20% 918 New HSAs from acquisitions - Year-to-date 90 — n/a 740 HSAs with investments 516 402 28% 455 CDBs 7,023 7,171 (2)% 7,192 Total Accounts 14,546 13,143 11% 14,399 Average Total Accounts - Quarter-to-date 14,497 13,358 9% 14,326 Average Total Accounts - Year-to-date 14,462 13,114 10% 13,450

HSA Assets (unaudited)

(in millions, except percentages) July 31, 2022 July 31, 2021 % Change January 31, 2022 HSA cash $ 13,097 $ 10,028 31% $ 12,943 HSA investments 7,441 5,443 37% 6,675 Total HSA Assets 20,538 15,471 33% 19,618 Average daily HSA cash - Year-to-date 12,924 10,007 29% 10,579 Average daily HSA cash - Quarter-to-date 12,941 9,963 30% 12,118

Client-held funds (unaudited)

(in millions, except percentages) July 31, 2022 July 31, 2021 % Change January 31, 2022 Client-held funds $ 801 $ 810 (1)% $ 897 Average daily Client-held funds - Year-to-date 852 876 (3)% 842 Average daily Client-held funds - Quarter-to-date 839 853 (2)% 822

Reconciliation of net loss to Adjusted EBITDA (unaudited)

Three months ended July 31, Six months ended July 31, (in thousands) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net loss $ (10,654 ) $ (3,818 ) $ (24,293 ) $ (6,433 ) Interest income (89 ) (533 ) (141 ) (941 ) Interest expense 11,493 7,254 21,954 13,943 Income tax benefit (3,219 ) (3,967 ) (7,631 ) (7,418 ) Depreciation and amortization 16,559 12,762 32,347 24,716 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 24,181 20,289 47,879 40,103 Stock-based compensation expense 18,154 15,617 32,140 28,416 Merger integration expenses 7,683 16,371 16,977 25,178 Acquisition costs (1) 47 1,665 53 7,604 Gain on equity securities — (1,677 ) — (1,677 ) Amortization of incremental costs to obtain a contract 1,074 1,352 2,142 2,624 Costs associated with unused office space 1,313 — 2,607 — Other 501 200 1,345 (1,625 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 67,043 $ 65,515 $ 125,379 $ 124,490

(1) For the six months ended July 31, 2021, acquisition costs included $0.3 million of stock-based compensation expense.

Reconciliation of net loss outlook to Adjusted EBITDA outlook (unaudited)

Outlook for the year ending (in millions) January 31, 2023 Net loss $(43) - (36) Interest expense 46 Income tax benefit (15) - (12) Depreciation and amortization 64 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 97 Stock-based compensation expense 67 Merger integration expenses 27 Amortization of incremental costs to obtain a contract 4 Costs associated with unused office space 5 Adjusted EBITDA $252 - 262

Reconciliation of net loss to non-GAAP net income (unaudited)

Three months ended July 31, Six months ended July 31, (in thousands, except per share data) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net loss $ (10,654 ) $ (3,818 ) $ (24,293 ) $ (6,433 ) Income tax benefit (3,219 ) (3,967 ) (7,631 ) (7,418 ) Loss before income taxes - GAAP (13,873 ) (7,785 ) (31,924 ) (13,851 ) Non-GAAP adjustments: Amortization of acquired intangible assets 24,181 20,289 47,879 40,103 Stock-based compensation expense 18,154 15,617 32,140 28,416 Merger integration expenses 7,683 16,371 16,977 25,178 Acquisition costs 47 1,665 53 7,604 Gain on equity securities — (1,677 ) — (1,677 ) Costs associated with unused office space 1,313 — 2,607 — Total adjustments to loss before income taxes - GAAP 51,378 52,265 99,656 99,624 Income before income taxes - Non-GAAP 37,505 44,480 67,732 85,773 Income tax provision - Non-GAAP (1) 9,376 11,120 16,933 21,443 Non-GAAP net income 28,129 33,360 50,799 64,330 Diluted weighted-average shares 84,443 83,481 84,236 82,628 Non-GAAP net income per diluted share $ 0.33 $ 0.40 $ 0.60 $ 0.78

(1) The Company utilizes a normalized non-GAAP tax rate to provide better consistency across the interim reporting periods within a given fiscal year by eliminating the effects of non-recurring and period-specific items, which can vary in size and frequency, and which are not necessarily reflective of the Company's longer-term operations. The normalized non-GAAP tax rate applied to each period presented was 25%. The Company may adjust its non-GAAP tax rate as additional information becomes available and in conjunction with any other significant events occurring that may materially affect this rate, such as merger and acquisition activity, changes in business outlook, or other changes in expectations regarding tax regulations.

Reconciliation of net loss outlook to non-GAAP net income outlook (unaudited)

Outlook for the year ending (in millions, except per share data) January 31, 2023 Net loss $(43) - (36) Income tax benefit (15) - (12) Loss before income taxes - GAAP (58) - (48) Non-GAAP adjustments: Amortization of acquired intangible assets 97 Stock-based compensation expense 67 Merger integration expenses 27 Costs associated with unused office space 5 Total adjustments to loss before income taxes - GAAP 196 Income before income taxes - Non-GAAP 138 - 148 Income tax provision - Non-GAAP (1) 35 - 37 Non-GAAP net income $103 - 111 Diluted weighted-average shares 84 Non-GAAP net income per diluted share (2) $1.23 - 1.32

(1) The Company utilizes a normalized non-GAAP tax rate to provide better consistency across the interim reporting periods within a given fiscal year by eliminating the effects of non-recurring and period-specific items, which can vary in size and frequency, and which are not necessarily reflective of the Company's longer-term operations. The normalized non-GAAP tax rate applied to each period presented was 25%. The Company may adjust its non-GAAP tax rate as additional information becomes available and in conjunction with any other significant events occurring that may materially affect this rate, such as merger and acquisition activity, changes in business outlook, or other changes in expectations regarding tax regulations.

(2) Non-GAAP net income per diluted share may not calculate due to rounding of non-GAAP net income and diluted weighted-average shares.

