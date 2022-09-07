Deployment milestone for Open vRAN mMIMO running over O-RAN Alliance Open Fronthaul Interface

Mavenir and NEC Corporation (NEC) have deployed massive MIMO (mMIMO) on Orange's 5G standalone (SA) experimental network.

Mavenir's cloud-native Open virtualised Radio Access Network (Open vRAN) software has been deployed on Orange's cloud infrastructure with NEC's 32T32R mMIMO active antenna unit (AAU) to deliver high capacity and enhanced coverage. Interoperability between radios and virtualised Distributed Units (vDUs) over the O-RAN Alliance Open Fronthaul Interface is key to Open RAN's ability to simplify the deployment of multi-vendor networks and eliminate vendor lock-in.

The technologies have been deployed at the Orange Gardens campus in Chatillon near Paris, and are part of the extension of project Pikeo Orange's cloud-based and fully automated 5G SA experimental network, also called Pikeo at this site.

"Mavenir and NEC's successful Open RAN deployment of mMIMO on Orange's Innovation 5G SA experimental network is a major stepping stone on the road towards Open RAN deployments and illustrates Orange's commitment to support the development of multi-vendor Open RAN solutions with innovative partners. Our Open RAN Integration Centre, open to our partners worldwide, contributes to the development of a strong Open RAN ecosystem in Europe," said Arnaud Vamparys, SVP Radio Access Networks and Microwaves at Orange.

"Deploying 5G SA mMIMO is a significant milestone in developing Open RAN and transitioning from virtualised to cloudified networks. We are very proud of our continuing collaboration with Orange, NEC and other companies that are proving the potential of the multi-vendor, cloud-native, standards-based approach," said Hubert de Pesquidoux, Executive Chairman of Mavenir.

"The latest deployment of Open RAN mMIMO in Europe is another milestone for Open RAN and one that required close collaboration and tight integration between multiple vendors. This synergy is exactly what Open RAN needs to successfully deliver on its promise of a truly open multi-vendor ecosystem," said Naohisa Matsuda, General Manager of NEC's 5G Strategy and Business. "Forward-thinking mobile operators like Orange are showcasing the potential of Open RAN mMIMO. This is the right time for the mobile industry to follow the blueprint set by industry-leading operators to move to the new era of Open RAN-powered connectivity."

About Mavenir:

Mavenir is building the future of networks and pioneering advanced technology, focusing on the vision of a single, software-based automated network that runs on any cloud. As the industry's only end-to-end, cloud-native network software provider, Mavenir is focused on transforming the way the world connects, accelerating software network transformation for 250+ Communications Service Providers and Enterprises in over 120 countries, which serve more than 50% of the world's subscribers. www.mavenir.com

About NEC Corporation:

NEC Corporation has established itself as a leader in the integration of IT and network technologies while promoting the brand statement of "Orchestrating a brighter world." NEC enables businesses and communities to adapt to rapid changes taking place in both society and the market as it provides for the social values of safety, security, fairness and efficiency to promote a more sustainable world where everyone has the chance to reach their full potential. For more information, visit NEC at https://www.nec.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220907005090/en/

Contacts:

Mavenir PR Contact:

PR@mavenir.com

Maryvonne Tubb (US)

Emmanuela Spiteri (EMEA)



NEC PR Contact:

nec@platformcommunications.com

Nana Rodaki