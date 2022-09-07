CLARANET LIMITED: New cycle of company acquisitions increases scale and capability of Claranet in Europe

Managed Service Provider, Claranet, has announced three new acquisitions as part of its new wave of growth in Europe.

LONDON, Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The three businesses joining Claranet are:

In France - Pictime Group

Established in 2002, Pictime Group provides a wide range of digital transformation services, with a focus on managing and improving critical applications and infrastructure in retail and healthcare.

The company brings nearly €27million of annual revenues, 300 customers, and over 250 employees. Overall, Claranet France now consists of more than 1000 employees, currently making it the largest country team in the Group.

In Germany and Switzerland - AddOn AG and AddOn Schweiz AG

Founded in 1995, the team at AddOn provide a wealth of expertise in four business areas: strategy, consulting, managed services, and training with a focus on Microsoft, SAP, AWS, and cloud services.

This follows Claranet's acquisition of SAP consultancy KHETO last year and reflects an increase in demand from customers for SAP transformation projects to help them transition from SAP R/3 to SAP S/4HANA.

AddOn also offer a range of cybersecurity and Microsoft services and will accelerate Claranet's entry into these markets in Germany and Switzerland.

In Italy - Flowing

Flowing is a full-stack software development and UX/UI design agency and specialists in the design, implementation, and management of technological solutions on AWS. With around 40 employees, the company provides software development, web development, mobile development, user experience, cloud architectures, DevOps, business strategy, coaching, and IoT.

The team are a significant addition for Claranet's early expansion in Italy and will immediately increase annual revenues from €6million to around €10million.

Commenting on the latest acquisitions, Charles Nasser, Founder and CEO at Claranet said they are the latest phase of a long-term growth project:

"Firstly, I'd like to welcome the teams at Pictime, AddOn, and Flowing to the wider Claranet Group. Our focus whenever we acquire new companies is always to ensure we share the same values and cultures, and to provide all new colleagues with the opportunity to develop and grow their careers with Claranet.

"For our customers, these additions in France, Germany, and Italy are good examples of how we are continuously looking to grow and improve our portfolio across the Group.

"The last few years has seen an acceleration in the need for business-critical technologies, and the required technical knowledge that goes with this. That is why we are constantly looking ahead so we can continue to offer the latest and best solutions and services."

Alongside these acquisitions Claranet continues to make investments in its own Cybersecurity capability, recently launching new units in Germany, Spain and the Netherlands, to augment the existing units in the UK, France, Portugal, United States, and India.

About Claranet

Claranet modernise and run critical applications and infrastructure. We simplify the management of IT services so our customers can concentrate on what they do best. By working with us our customers gain access to a wide range of managed services, professional services, and training across Cloud, Networks, Managed Cyber Security, and Workplace communication and collaboration technologies.

Founded in 1996, Claranet has evolved from a pioneering ISP (Internet Service Provider) into a leading technology services provider with global reach. The company has annualised revenues of circa £520 / €600 / $600 million, over 10,000 customers, and more than 3,000 employees.

This international success is driven by local service, out of local offices, using a mixture of local and international infrastructure, including public clouds.

Claranet was positioned for the second year running in Gartner's Magic Quadrant for Data Centre Outsourcing and Hybrid Infrastructure Managed Services, Europe, introduced in 2018. This follows Claranet's inclusion as a 'Leader' in the Magic Quadrant for Managed Hybrid Cloud Hosting, Europe for five years running, 2013-2017.

The company is also the only technology provider in the UK to appear as a Leader across ISG Provider Lens reports for both public cloud and cyber security.

For more information visit www.claranet.co.uk