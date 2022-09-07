London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - September 7, 2022) - In September 2022, HOdo menswear held a fashion show in London featuring its "zero gravity comfort-tech shirt", which has been a best seller on the Internet. The show was fantastic, and the international supermodel Jin Dachuan has shown the multi-dimensional wearable ways of the "zero gravity comfort-tech shirt" with a sense of technology. HOdo menswear embodies classics with high quality, and supports comfort features with technology, leading the new trend of "comfortable technology" in the field of Chinese menswear, and the transformation of traditional shirts.

HOdo Menswear Landed in London with Hit Product Innovative Designs to Set the Trend of Comfort-Tech

With the "zero gravity comfort-tech shirt" series as the core product line, the show made innovations and breakthroughs, showcasing the classic categories. The show inventively featured the "zero gravity comfort-tech shirt" collection and introduced "comfort-plus men's trousers", guiding more men to experience a luxury comfortable menswear, setting an autumn and winter comfort wearing trend for men. HOdo menswear meets the users' needs for the "magical combination of technology and comfort" and "full dimensional comfort". The "zero gravity comfort-tech shirt", designed with the participation of internationally renowned luxury designers, has a professional and advanced production process, through sophisticated technology to achieve a full dimensional "comfort breakthrough", which has truly achieved both comfort and style. The three-dimensional tailoring complements the exquisite shape, and the details show the new comfortable style of the "zero gravity comfort-tech shirt". It continues the "comfortable" feature and can be applied in different scenarios of business and leisure. The "zero gravity comfort-tech shirt" appeared on the international stage, in line with the international trend, and continued the aesthetics of comfort.

HOdo menswear focuses on comfort for 65 years with its strong brand power behind the London fashion show. It was the continuation of HOdo menswear's positioning of classic and comfort, which has presented multi-dimensional comfort experiences with sophisticated technology. HOdo menswear continuously improves the quality and fashion sense of products through innovation and opens a new field of comfortable menswear. "Comfort" is the beginning of everything, and it is also the original intention of HOdo menswear's ingenuity. Looking forward to the future, HOdo menswear will bring more innovations and breakthroughs in China's clothing brand industry.

