Grand Vision Media Holdings plc - Result of AGM
September 7
London, 7 September 2022
Grand Vision Media Holdings plc
( "GVMH" or the "Company")
Results of AGM
The Company announces that at its Annual General Meeting ("AGM") today, all resolutions were passed.
The resolutions are as set out in the Notice of AGM which is available on the Company's website
For more information contact:
|Grand Vision Media Holdings plc
Jonathan Lo, Director
|gvmh.co.uk/
Tel: +44 (0) 20 7866 2145
or info@gvmh.co.uk
