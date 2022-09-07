Irvine, California--(Newsfile Corp. - September 7, 2022) - USA-based The Beard Engineer is set to introduce the most innovative and effective solutions for men's beard requirements with its Ultimate Beard Growth Kit on Saturday, 10 September 2022. Interested customers can find more details of the exciting kit available on the website https://thebeardengineer.com/. The Beard Engineer's latest beard growth kit will have a 100% natural and 100% organic combination of oils and a derma roller. The top beard growth product has been created to solve beard growth-related issues and assure beard development for men who like to make it a style statement. This beard growth product kit includes 30 ml beard growth oil and 0.5 mm Titanium Micro-Needle Derma Roller.

The beard growth oil is created in the U.S. and includes pure organic carrier oils and natural extracts that assist in growing facial hair. Apart from the beard growth oil, a special craft beard derma roller has been developed to enhance beard growth and tackle several beard-related issues.





The Beard Engineer's Beard Growth Kit has been researched and designed to provide a proper men grooming routine once their beard length reaches at least half an inch.

The company aims to maintain its strong foothold with the launch of its new kit, which is the latest solution for beard-related problems among men. Grapeseed Oil, Fractionated Coconut Oil, Sunflower Oil, Castor Oil, Avocado Oil, Argan Oil, Apricot Oil, Jojoba Oil, Moringa Oil, Vitamin E, Rosehip seed Oil, Sweet almond Oil are the carrier oils that have been included in the making of the beard growth oil.

