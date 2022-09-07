Since the Program's Inception, Team Schein Has Helped More Than 65,000 Children in Need Return to the Classroom with Confidence

Henry Schein, Inc. (Nasdaq: HSIC) today announced the 25th anniversary of its "Back to School" program, which provides backpacks, school supplies, and more to support the back-to-school needs of underserved children and their families.Since the program's inception in 1998, the Company has helped more than 65,000 children start a new school year with confidence.

This year, Team Schein Members at 34 locations, including 21 U.S. facilities and 13 international sites in five countries (Canada, Ireland, Italy, Spain, and United Kingdom), are donating backpacks filled with school supplies to more than 5,000 children. At each Henry Schein location, teams work with local social service agencies to identify participating children and their families. The "Back to School" program is a flagship initiative of Henry Schein Cares, the Company's global corporate social responsibility program.

"Over the past 25 years, the 'Back to School' program has continued to grow and evolve, helping to meet the ever-changing needs of the communities in which we live and work," said Stanley M. Bergman, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Henry Schein. "Our inaugural program served 175 children, and the Team Schein spirit has remained strong since the beginning, with Team Schein Members joining all over the world to help furnish children with the essentials needed to have a successful school year.

"The 'Back to School' program began when Team Schein Members came together with an idea to help kids in need, under the leadership of Gerry Benjamin, our recently retired Chief Administrative Officer, who played an integral role in making the program what it is today. 'Back to School' exemplifies our longstanding commitment to investing in initiatives that raise awareness about, and deliver benefits to, underserved populations within the communities where we operate, and we are especially pleased to celebrate its 25th year," Mr. Bergman added.

In the latest episode of scheinchats, Henry Schein's signature social media series, Dan LaRosa, Senior Manager of Team Schein and Community Services at Henry Schein, sat down with Fran Mellow, Division Director at Family Service League, New York, to discuss how the "Back to School" program helps enhance access to essentials, why starting the school year off with confidence is important, the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, and what companies can do to build similar initiatives. Watch the discussion here.

"No parent or guardian should have to face financial pressure and struggles in trying to meet what are essential costs for their child's education. And no child should feel anxiety about the price of school supplies," said Suzanne Connolly, Chief Executive Officer of Barnardos Children's Charity, Ireland. "At Barnardos, our mission is to deliver services and work with families, communities, and our partners to transform the lives of vulnerable children who are affected by adverse childhood experiences. By collaborating with Henry Schein to support the back-to-school needs of vulnerable children, we can help them achieve great things, because childhood lasts a lifetime."

About Henry Schein Cares

Henry Schein Cares stands on five pillars: empowering team Schein to reach their potential, advancing health equity and expanding access to care for underserved communities, accelerating environmental sustainability, strengthening, and diversifying our supply chain, and maintaining strong ethical governance. Health care activities supported by Henry Schein Cares focus on four main areas: (1) wellness, treatment, prevention, and education; (2) capacity building; (3) emergency preparedness and disaster response; and (4) health system strengthening.

Rooted in a deep commitment to social responsibility and the philosophy of enlightened self-interest championed by Benjamin Franklin, the purpose-driven vision of Henry Schein Cares is "doing well by doing good." Our commitment to sustained, long-term economic success while also creating shared value for society is achieved through the work of Henry Schein Cares and our stakeholder model that engages all five constituents of our Mosaic of Success. To learn more about how we are making a difference, please visit: www.henryschein.com/corporatecitizenship.

About Henry Schein, Inc.

Henry Schein, Inc. (Nasdaq: HSIC) is a solutions company for health care professionals powered by a network of people and technology. With more than 22,000 Team Schein Members worldwide, the Company's network of trusted advisors provides more than 1 million customers globally with more than 300 valued solutions that help improve operational success and clinical outcomes. Our Business, Clinical, Technology, and Supply Chain solutions help office-based dental and medical practitioners work more efficiently so they can provide quality care more effectively. These solutions also support dental laboratories, government and institutional health care clinics, as well as other alternate care sites.

Henry Schein operates through a centralized and automated distribution network, with a selection of more than 120,000 branded products and Henry Schein private-brand products in stock, as well as more than 180,000 additional products available as special-order items.

A FORTUNE 500 Company and a member of the S&P 500 index, Henry Schein is headquartered in Melville, N.Y., and has operations or affiliates in 32 countries and territories. The Company's sales reached $12.4 billion in 2021, and have grown at a compound annual rate of approximately 12.5 percent since Henry Schein became a public company in 1995.

For more information, visit Henry Schein at www.henryschein.com, Facebook.com/HenrySchein, Instagram.com/HenrySchein, and Twitter.com/HenrySchein.

