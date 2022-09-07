TBM Consulting Group ("TBM"), a leading global operations and supply chain consulting firm, announced today the hire of André Smaal as Vice President, effective September 1, 2022. Mr. Smaal will oversee TBM's consulting business in Europe, including business development, client management, and operations. Based in the Netherlands, he will report directly to TBM's Chief Executive Officer, John Ferguson.

"André was selected for his strong leadership experience and proven track record in crafting and executing major transformations under various economic conditions," said John Ferguson, Chief Executive Officer, and Chairman of the Board of Directors, TBM Consulting. "With over 20 years of experience in business transformation and supply chain operations, we are confident André will be a valuable asset as TBM grows our business in Europe."

Mr. Smaal brings deep expertise in executing global strategic and operational business transformation initiatives, as well as extensive experience in business transformation consulting in Europe, China, and the U.S. His areas of expertise include manufacturing, procurement, supply chain, change management, program administration, and product development.

Most recently, Mr. Smaal was a Managing Director at Myrtle Consulting, now a part of Accenture, where he served as a client business development leader for operational excellence and procurement transformations. In this capacity, he was responsible for expanding the business in Europe across industries, including consumer packaged goods, chemicals, life sciences, and discrete manufacturing. Before that, Mr. Smaal was Head of Procurement at Philips in Amsterdam, where he established procurement strategies to achieve cost reduction through team leadership and product development in procurement engineering. He also served as a member of the management team for the mother and childcare global business at Philips.

Mr. Smaal holds an M.Sc. in Business Administration from Erasmus University, Rotterdam, the Netherlands, and an executive MBA from the WITS Business School, Johannesburg, South Africa.

About TBM Consulting Group, Inc.

TBM Consulting is an operations and supply chain consulting firm that works with companies to drive rapid performance gains. The firm's consultants work with manufacturers, distributors, and private equity firms to accelerate productivity, improve profitability, and grow enterprise value. The firm's supply chain capabilities include supply chain strategy, talent development, integrated business planning and SOP, and supply chain technology consulting. TBM partners with companies to build the framework and structure needed to generate bottom-line results with the goal of sustainable growth over the long term. For more information, please visit www.tbmcg.com.

