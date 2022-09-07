VIA optronics AG (NYSE: VIAO) ("VIA"), a leading supplier of interactive display systems and solutions, today announced that it will present an exhibit at the Society for Information Display (SID) Vehicle Displays Interfaces 29th Annual Symposium Expo. The event will take place from September 27 through September 28, 2022, at the Sheraton Detroit Novi Hotel in Livonia, Michigan.

Jürgen Eichner, CEO Founder of VIA optronics commented, "We are excited to participate at SID's annual symposium again and are pleased to have another opportunity to showcase our sophisticated technologies. Our team is looking forward to meeting with our customers and partners."

The Company will showcase an outstanding demonstration of an Interactive Display System (IDS) with multiple displays bonded on one curved cover glass. Further, the demo includes VIA's unique copper metal mesh touch sensor technology for high-performing touch functions and excellent automotive camera technology for mirror replacement.

About VIA:

VIA is a leading provider of interactive display solutions for multiple end markets in which superior functionality or durability is a critical differentiating factor. Its customizable technology is well-suited for high-end markets with unique specifications and demanding environments that pose technical and optical challenges for displays, such as bright ambient light, vibration and shock, extreme temperatures, and condensation. VIA's interactive display systems combine system design, interactive displays, software functionality, cameras, and other hardware components. VIA's intellectual property portfolio, process know-how, optical bonding, metal mesh touch sensor and camera module technologies provide enhanced display solutions built to meet the specific needs of its customers.

