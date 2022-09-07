eGain Corporation: eGain Connects with IBM Watson Assistant for Smarter Service

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Sept. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eGain Corporation (NASDAQ: EGAN (http://www.nasdaq.com/symbol/egan)), the leading knowledge automation platform provider for customer engagement, today announced the availability of a pre-built connector for IBM Watson Assistant. The connector leverages eGain's unique BYOB (Bring Your Own Bot) architecture, allowing business users to easily plug in the Watson Assistant into the eGain platform with no coding.



Per Gartner, less than 10% of customer service journeys are fulfilled using self-service, which is why it is critical to integrate chatbots with human-assisted service channels such as live chat. Beyond offering its own award-winning eGain Virtual Assistant, eGain's BYOB architecture facilitates seamless connection of eGain's knowledge automation platform with partner-provided conversational assistants.

The eGain Connector for Watson Assistant improves customer, agent, and business experiences at once. When customers escalate from Watson to human-assisted chat, their context is passed to the contact center agent so that they do not need to repeat information to the agent. Agents get to see interactions that customers have already had with Watson before they start their conversation with the customer. Business users can connect Watson into the eGain platform through a simple configuration in a matter of minutes.

Leading customers such as the department of health of a large state government are using this connector to leverage their extensive investment in Watson Assistant as they offer quality service, enhanced with eGain live chat support for escalated queries.

"Our BYOB architecture enables clients to compose differentiated and assured customer experiences across eGain capabilities and our ecosystem partner solutions," said Ashu Roy, eGain CEO. "Our new connector enables IBM clients to get more value from their existing Watson Assistant investment."

More information

eGain listing on IBM's Business Partner Directory: https://ibm.co/3KGnCWz (https://ibm.co/3KGnCWz)

eGain Connector for Watson Assistant: https://www.egain.com/egain-for-ibm-watson/ (https://www.egain.com/egain-for-ibm-watson/)

eGain Innovation in 30 Days: https://www.egain.com/risk-free-trial-customer-engagement-software/ (https://www.egain.com/risk-free-trial-customer-engagement-software/)

About eGain

Infused with AI, our knowledge-powered software automates digital-first experiences for enterprises and government agencies. Pre-connected with leading CRM & contact center systems, the eGain platform delivers quick value and easy innovation with virtual assistance, customer self-service, and modern agent desktop tools. Visit www.eGain.com (https://www.egain.com/) for more info.

eGain, the eGain logo, and all other eGain product names and slogans are trademarks or registered trademarks of eGain Corp. in the United States and/or other countries. All other company names and products mentioned in this release may be trademarks or registered trademarks of the respective companies.