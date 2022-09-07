Short Hills, New Jersey--(Newsfile Corp. - September 7, 2022) - Humanigen, Inc. (Nasdaq: HGEN) ("Humanigen"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing lenzilumab ("LENZ®"), a first-in class antibody that neutralizes granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor ("GM-CSF"), today announced presentation and participation in two healthcare focused investor conferences in September 2022. Details of the presentation and panel participation are as follows:

H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investment Conference

Presentation date: September 12, 2022

Presentation time: 4:00 ET

Location: New York City, New York

Webcast link: https://journey.ct.events/view/d74dea38-b7c3-4aef-9227-7025d41cf878

Cantor Oncology, Hematology and Hemonc Conference

Panel date: September 28, 2022

Panel name: Addressing Challenges in Cell Therapy and Transplant

Panel time: 9:00 ET

Location: New York City, New York

About Lenzilumab

Lenzilumab is a proprietary Humaneered® first-in-class monoclonal antibody that has been proven to neutralize GM-CSF, a cytokine of critical importance in the hyperinflammatory cascade, sometimes referred to as cytokine release syndrome, or cytokine storm. Humanigen believes that GM-CSF neutralization with lenzilumab also has the potential to treat patients with Chronic myelomonocytic leukemia ("CMML") and to reduce the hyper-inflammatory cascade known as cytokine release syndrome common to acute Graft vs. Host Disease ("aGvHD"). A study of lenzilumab, known as PREACH-M, is underway for patients with CMML exhibiting RAS pathway mutations. This study builds on evidence from a Phase 1 study, conducted by Humanigen, that showed RAS mutations are associated with hyper-proliferative features, which may be sensitive to GM-CSF neutralization. In the RATinG study, Lenzilumab will be tested to assess its ability to prevent and/or treat aGvHD in patients undergoing allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation.

About Humanigen, Inc.

Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ: HGEN) ("Humanigen"), is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing lenzilumab, a first-in-class antibody that binds to and neutralizes granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor. Humanigen is developing lenzilumab as a treatment for chronic myelomonocytic leukemia and acute graft versus host disease. Humanigen is also exploring use of lenzilumab to prevent toxicities associated with CAR-T therapy through investigator-initiated trials. Humanigen is also developing an antibody drug conjugate (ADC) utilizing its EphA-3 targeted monoclonal antibody ifabotuzumab ("ifab") for solid tumors. For more information, visit www.humanigen.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements reflect management's current knowledge, assumptions, judgment, and expectations regarding future performance or events. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in such statements are reasonable, they give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct, and you should be aware that actual events or results may differ materially from those contained in the forward- looking statements. Words such as "will," "expect," "intend," "plan," "potential," "possible," "goals," "accelerate," "continue," and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, the risks inherent in our lack of profitability and need for additional capital; our dependence on partners to further the development of our product candidates; the uncertainties inherent in the development, attainment of the requisite regulatory authorizations and approvals and launch of any new pharmaceutical product; the outcome of pending or future litigation or arbitration; and the various risks and uncertainties described in the "Risk Factors" sections of our latest annual and quarterly reports and other filings with the SEC.

All forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary notice. You should not rely upon any forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. We undertake no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements made in this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof, to reflect new information or the occurrence of unanticipated events, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements, in each case, except as required by law.

LENZ® and Humaneered® are trademarks of Humanigen, Inc.

