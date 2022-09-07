Company executives to showcase the value of its modern cloud billing and monetization platform to support the digital transformation initiatives of telecommunications providers and accelerate revenue growth from new services and partnerships

Aria Systems, the leader in helping enterprises grow subscription and usage-based revenue, today announced the details of its presence at the upcoming TM Forum Digital Transformation World in Copenhagen from September 20 to 22. As a Silver Sponsor of the event, Aria will have an exhibition booth on the DTW show floor. Company executives will participate in multiple presentations and speaking engagements to showcase the capabilities of its cloud native billing and monetization platform for Communications Service Providers (CSPs) seeking to leverage the market adaptability of 5G and move beyond connectivity.

During the afternoon of the second day, Aria will co-sponsor a Lunchtime Briefing with Salesforce where Chief Innovation Officer, Brendan O'Brien, will join Salesforce's Oisin O'Connor and Nathan Bell, M1 Singapore's former Chief Digital Officer, to review M1's successful digital transformation initiative. Attendees to the invite-only session will learn how M1 worked in partnership with Aria and Salesforce to successfully transform their BSS architecture for both business and consumer segments. The speakers will outline the details and approaches taken toward the transformation project, the challenges overcome, key achievements, and lessons learned.

As a participant in one of TM Forum's most championed Catalyst projects, Aria will join its partners in the theater presentation to showcase how an event-driven architecture can enable service providers to build more scalable and flexible IT architecture with lower integration costs and faster time to market. The findings will also demonstrate the ease with which Aria can support any CSP's technical transformation journey.

Throughout the event, Aria executives, including CEO Tom Dibble, will be available for one-on-one meetings at the company's booth location (#304) as well as its separate meeting room located in The Park. The evening before DTW begins, Aria will host a happy hour with billing communications company Calvi at the Anarkist Bar Tivoli Gardens for Aria customers and CSP prospects.

"As CSPs seek to leverage 5G, monetize new services, expand their ecosystem of partners, and move beyond basic connectivity offerings, they recognize the critical requirement to move from outdated legacy BSS systems to best-of-breed, cloud platforms that offer flexibility and adaptability," said O'Brien. "We are excited to have a robust presence at this important and influential industry event to showcase the role Aria's billing and monetization platform can play in enabling any CSP to bring to market diversified and personalized products and services as part of a digital transformation initiative."

Aria Systems' native public cloud monetization platform is the analysts' choice, top ranked by leading research firms. Innovative enterprises like Adobe, Comcast, Liberty Latin America, Subaru, and Telstra depend on Aria to accelerate time to market and increase flexibility, enabling them to maximize customer value, and grow recurring revenue through subscription, usage-based, and one-time offerings.

