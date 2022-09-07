Frost & Sullivan Institute Honors Best-in-Class Companies for Demonstrating Enlightened Growth Leadership

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan Institute commends Best-in-Class Companies with Global Enlightened Growth Leadership Best Practices Recognition for 2022. Using our proprietary 8-step methodology, Frost and Sullivan Institute has identified companies that are within the top 1% of all global Companies that have achieved Growth Excellence and taken strong initiatives to 'Innovate to Zero'.





"Focusing on the environment, on sustainability, and on inclusiveness has become essential for companies to survive and thrive in today's world. The recipients of the Enlightened Growth Leadership Awards have demonstrated their commitment to innovation to zero while achieving growth excellence," said Aroop Zutshi, Executive Director, Frost & Sullivan Institute.

Frost & Sullivan Institute follows its proprietary, 8-step, measurement-based methodology, combined with extensive research, in-depth analyses, and benchmarking, to shortlist recipients. Our Global think tank does a detailed review of all perspectives on where and how companies are improving the future of the planet. By combining business sense with a moral imperative, these companies demonstrate aspirational ideas beyond the simple goal of generating profits. In this context, this recognition holds an even greater significance in reaffirming an organization's commitment to responsible consumerism.

Frost & Sullivan Institute congratulates all recipients of the Enlightened Growth Leadership Best Practices Recognition. The Institute will host its annual virtual awards event in November this year which will be an opportunity to hear inspiring stories from some of the most committed leadership teams across the globe.

Recipients:

Exelixis, Inc.

ExlService Holdings, Inc.

Extreme Networks, Inc.

FIS Global

First Quantum Minerals Ltd.

Fiserv, Inc.

FMC Corporation

Fortinet

Fox Factory Holding Corp.

Franklin Electric Co. Inc.

Genpact

Global Partners LP

GoDaddy Inc.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company

Griffon Corporation

Hologic, Inc.

Horizon Therapeutics plc

HubSpot, Inc.

IAC

Ichor Holdings, Ltd.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc

IES Holdings, Inc.

II-VI Incorporated

Illumina, Inc.

Incyte

Infinera

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc.

Ingersoll Rand Inc.

Insulet Corporation

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc.

