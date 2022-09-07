Anzeige
Global Contact Center to Reach 496 billion U.S. dollars by 2027, Creating an Opportunity for AI Real-Time Audio Translation - OneMeta AI

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / September 7, 2022 / OneMeta AI (www.onemeta.ai) (OTC PINK:ONEI).

The global contact center market size amounted to almost 340 billion U.S. dollars in 2020. The industry was expected to grow steadily in the following years to reach a value of 496 billion U.S. dollars by 2027.[1]

"Contact centers is an industry that will highly benefit from our services. Imagine every contact center becoming fluent in 82 languages with high level of accuracy. OneMeta AI's technology allows contact centers to communicate in multi-lingual environments," said Saul Leal, CEO of OneMeta AI.

Businesses are turning to cloud-based contact center solutions to help them centralize databases and conduct all of the operations related to call routing, recording, customer interaction, customer satisfaction, and inquiry management more efficiently.[2]

The Telemarketing and Call Centers industry is sensitive to changes in corporate profit, which can affect both demand and the price that clients are willing to pay for services. As corporate profit rises, clients can increase their spending on telemarketing services, consequently raising industry revenue. Corporate profit is expected to rise in 2022, representing a potential opportunity for the industry.[3]

About OneMeta AI

ONEMETA AI is a stack of cutting-edge artificial intelligence technologies that solve everyday problems with an innovative and pragmatic approach. From Natural Language Processing to Sentiment Analytics and Behavioral Prediction to Metaverse enhancement, OneMeta AI solves problems that elevate our human potential and disrupt our economies.

For more information, please contact:

Onemeta AI. Email: info@Onemeta.ai

[1] https://www.statista.com/statistics/880975/global-contact-center-market-size/statisticContainer

[3] https://www.ibisworld.com/industry-statistics/market-size/telemarketing-call-centers-united-states/

SOURCE: OneMeta AI



https://www.accesswire.com/714941/Global-Contact-Center-to-Reach-496-billion-US-dollars-by-2027-Creating-an-Opportunity-for-AI-Real-Time-Audio-Translation-OneMeta-AI

