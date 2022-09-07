Anzeige
WKN: A3DL8Y ISIN: SE0017767742 
Branche
Unterhaltung
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
6,2766,36614:47
07.09.2022
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Split with redemption and Change of ISIN for Betsson AB (137/22)

Referring to the bulletin from Betsson AB's annual general meeting, held on May
10, 2022, the company will carry out a stock split with redemption in relations
2:1. The share will be traded under new ISIN code with effect from Sep 9, 2022.
The order book will not change. 

Short name:                 BETS B          
Terms:                    Split with redemption: 2:1
Current ISIN:                SE0017767742       
Last day of trading with current ISIN code: Sep 8, 2022        
New ISIN code:                SE0018535684       
First day of trading with new ISIN code:   Sep 9, 2022        

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 72 80 or iss@nasdaq.com.
