CEO Tej Virk to Speak on International Panel at Upcoming Conference

International medical cannabis platform company Akanda Corp. ("Akanda" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: AKAN) today announced that Chief Executive Officer Tej Virk will attend the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference in Chicago on September 13 and 14. Virk will speak on an expert panel with executives from other international cannabis companies and be available for 1x1 meetings with investors and media throughout the event.

The panel, "M&A Fever: Consolidation Heating Up in Canada Europe," is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. CT (3:30 p.m ET) on September 13, and will be streamed live on Benzinga's YouTube channel here. It will be moderated by Michelle Donovan, Senior Counsel at Clark Hill, and include executives from Flora Growth, Lyphe Group and Sundial.

To schedule a meeting at the conference, please reach out to ir@akandacorp.com.

About Akanda Corp.

Akanda is an international medical cannabis and wellness platform company seeking to help people lead better lives through improved access to high quality and affordable products. Akanda's portfolio includes Bophelo Bioscience Wellness, a GACP qualified cultivation campus in the Kingdom of Lesotho in Southern Africa; Holigen, a Portugal-based cultivator, manufacturer and distributor with a prized EU GMP certified indoor grow facility; and CanMart, a UK-based fully licensed pharmaceutical importer and distributor which supplies pharmacies and clinics within the UK. The Company's seed-to-patient supply chain also includes partnerships with Cellen Life Sciences' Leva Clinic, one of the first fully digital pain clinics in the UK, and other leading distributors of medical cannabis in Germany.

