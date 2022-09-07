StorPool Storage today announced a full-featured solution on Amazon Web Services (AWS) metal instances that enables the deployment of performance-intensive enterprise applications on hyperscale public clouds, which is not economically efficient with other technologies.

The new solution was developed in cooperation with Amazon Web Services and is designed to deliver extremely low latency and high IOPS to traditional applications such as transactional databases, monolithic applications and heavily loaded e-commerce websites. In the past, it was difficult and expensive to reach the same levels of storage performance in the cloud that are available in traditional on-premise deployments. With the StorPool on AWS solution, companies benefit from single-instance storage performance that matches or exceeds the performance of high-end, on-premises block storage, yet with all the advantages of the cloud.

Traditional applications that rely heavily on vertical scaling (i.e. scale up) are harder to "lift and shift" to AWS, demanding much more storage performance per instance than the cloud provider can deliver, even with the most expensive AWS EBS io2 Block Express. With its cost per IOPS, storage efficiency, advanced features and optimal performance even when engaging snapshots and other features that decrease performance in other storage architectures StorPool enables more than 5 times the maximum performance of io2 while reducing latency by 50 percent.

StorPool delivers blazing-fast 1.3+ million balanced random read/write IO/s to a single EC2 r5n instance. This frees businesses of per-instance storage limitations and the performance can be achieved for any compatible instance type with sufficient network bandwidth. StorPool achieves these numbers while utilizing less than 17 percent of client CPU resources for storage operations, leaving the remaining 83 percent for user applications and databases.

In terms of storage throughput, StorPool can deliver more than 10GB/s to a single client instance. StorPool saturates 100Gbps network connections with storage operations with block size of 8KB or larger all while keeping a complete set of benefits from StorPool's advanced features.

"With the StorPool on AWS technology solution, organizations can now move traditional on-premises deployments to AWS to decrease capital expenditures and enjoy the more flexible OpEx model offered by the public cloud," said Boyan Ivanov, CEO at StorPool Storage. "Healthcare providers, insurance companies, SaaS vendors, those in financial services, or someone else with performance-hungry monolithic applications can leverage StorPool on AWS to get the extreme reliability and ultra-fast data access times they need in situations that would otherwise have been cost-prohibitive before."

The StorPool on AWS solution is currently available to partners interested in performing hybrid-cloud deployments of StorPool Storage on AWS i3en.metal instances for applications and use cases requiring exceptional storage performance. StorPool experts will architect, deploy, tune, monitor and maintain each StorPool Storage system so that users can focus on running their business with the peace of mind that their application's foundation is running optimally. Interested parties can email aws@storpool.com for more information.

You can find more technical details about the StorPool on AWS solution here.

About StorPool Storage

StorPool Storage is a primary storage platform designed for large-scale cloud infrastructure. It is the easiest way to convert sets of standard servers into primary storage systems. The StorPool team has experience working with various clients Managed Service Providers, Hosting Service Providers, Cloud Service Providers, enterprises and SaaS vendors. StorPool Storage comes as a software, plus a fully managed data storage service that transforms standard hardware into fast, highly available and scalable storage systems.

