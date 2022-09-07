The leading medical technology manufacturer is deploying the SugarCRM platform globally to support sales, marketing and service

SugarCRM, provider of the award-winning AI-driven CRM platform, today announced global medical technology manufacturer W&H Dentalwerk, has deployed the SugarCRM platform to support sales, marketing and service.

All over the world, doctors and their patients rely on medical technology from the W&H Group, headquartered in Bürmoos in Salzburg, Austria. Founded in 1890, the company exports its high-quality product and service solutions to more than 130 countries; its main markets are North America, Europe and Asia. More than 1,200 employees ensure the provision of hardware and software products used in the dental, medical and veterinary industries.

To elevate its customer relationship data management, W&H wanted to deploy a flexible, centralized and modern CRM solution that could be adapted to specific needs in all its markets. Following an initial pilot phase in North America and Italy, W&H experienced the benefits of Sugar's flexibility, adaptability, simplicity and efficiency, such that the Sugar Sell, Sugar Serve and Sugar Market solutions will now be deployed worldwide.

Implementation support is being provided by SugarCRM partner Fellow Consulting. The partnership and collaboration between SugarCRM and Fellow Consulting will provide the highest standard of high-touch customer support for W&H's business.

SugarCRM is replacing a heterogenous deployment of various CRM solutions in the individual countries and regions where the company operates. The SugarCRM platform will be used to support sales and marketing lead generation, lead qualification and nurturing, account management, and field service management activities worldwide.

"To forge a successful future of the W&H Group, we need a unified CRM solution that can be deployed globally and meets our high requirements for flexibility and configurability," said Martin Schwenoha, Vice President Group Operations at W&H Dentalwerk. "The collaboration and support from SugarCRM and Fellow Consulting has been exceptional. The experienced Fellow Consulting team has distinguished itself during the implementation via their professionalism, transparency and reliability. Following a very successful pilot phase, we are convinced that with SugarCRM, we have found the right platform for our sales, marketing and service teams to provide the best possible service to our customers anywhere in the world."

"We're pleased to help W&H Group unify and elevate its sales, marketing and service operations worldwide, an effort which underscores our commitment to supporting our customers' digital transformation with forward-thinking CRM and marketing automation solutions," said James Frampton, Senior Vice President and General Manager EMEA, at SugarCRM. "With our diverse and powerful portfolio and our significant global footprint, we can bring together teams operating internationally through a centralized platform to significantly simplify their work, allowing them to focus on more important customer-facing activities. We look forward to the continued rollout and a long and successful relationship with W&H Group."

More information on Sugar's AI-powered solutions for CRM and marketing automation can be found here.

A demo version can be requested here.

About SugarCRM

SugarCRM is how marketing, sales, and service teams finally get a clear picture of each customer to help businesses reach new levels of performance and predictability. Sugar is the CRM platform that makes the hard things easier.

Thousands of companies in over 120 countries rely on Sugar to achieve high-definition CX by letting the platform do the work. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, Sugar is backed by Accel-KKR.

For more information about SugarCRM, visit: www.sugarcrm.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220907005248/en/

Contacts:

Erin Lutz

Lutz Public Relations and Marketing (for SugarCRM)

erin@lutzpr.com

949.293.1055

Vicky Hayden

Berkeley Communications (for SugarCRM)

sugarcrm@berkeleypr.com

0118 909 0909