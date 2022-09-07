The unprecedented partnership agreement between a Treaty 6 First Nation and a Metis Nation from the Treaty 8 region formalizes and strengthens the already established relationship between the two communities

Willow Lake Métis Nation and Alexis Nakota Sioux Nation--(Newsfile Corp. - September 7, 2022) - Willow Lake Métis Group (WLMG), an Alberta-based group of strategic Indigenous industry partners created to explore partnerships and business ventures on behalf of the Willow Lake Métis Nation, and Backwoods Energy Services, one of Western Canada's largest and most sophisticated Indigenous-owned contractors, have entered into an unprecedented Limited Partnership Agreement. The partnership aims to economically advance their respective communities and was founded on a shared sense of purpose, value alignment, and the desire to build a bridge between reconciliation and community prosperity.







Willow Lake Métis Nation accepts a gift from Alexis Nakota Sioux Nation to signify the relationship between the two communities.

From left to right: Mitch Boyd, Director of Operations, Site Service Solutions, Backwoods Energy Services; Justin Bourque, President, Willow Lake Métis Group; Andy Harnett, COO, Willow Lake Métis Group; Doug Reti, Director, Partnerships & Indigenous Development, Backwoods Energy Services

The agreement is unique in that it marks the first time a Métis Nation and First Nation have forged a formal partnership. The Traditional Territories of both independent communities have been significantly impacted by oil and gas development. As a result of this socio-economic agreement, capacity for both communities will be strengthened through employment, training, and revenue opportunities that directly support community development initiatives.

"This agreement formalizes a strong relationship that strengthens the bonds between two Indigenous Nations and our businesses and is based on mutual understanding and respect," says Justin Bourque, president of Willow Lake Métis Group. "Willow Lake is excited to continue building this partnership on a solid foundation supported by shared values and principles."

The two communities have been engaged in an ongoing informal partnership that has been guided by trust, transparency and communication, fairness, project management, capacity building and employment, and project performance. Throughout that period, the communities discovered value and directional alignment, which spurred the evolution of the formalized agreement.

Mike Heck, CEO of Backwoods Energy Services is also excited about the partnership and says, "We have been working with Willow Lake for almost two years and have come to understand that we share many of the same values. We want to advance our respective communities through economic development and in a way that is professional and responsive to the needs of our clients."

The unprecedented agreement's benefits extend well beyond the borders of each Nation's community. Truth and Reconciliation Commission of Canada's Call to Action 92 - Business and Reconciliation calls upon the corporate sector to ensure Indigenous people have equitable access to jobs, training, and education, and that Indigenous communities gain long-term sustainable benefits from economic development projects. This partnership agreement serves as an opportunity to advance reconciliation with Indigenous communities by empowering communities through economic participation.

In a show of support for their newest partner, Backwoods has graciously stepped up to the tee as the title sponsor for WLMG's first-ever Cultural Cup golf tournament in Fort McMurray on September 8, which precedes Willow Lake Métis Nation's (WLMN) Annual Métis Fest on September 10. Proceeds from the tournament will support educational and programming initiatives for WLMN citizens.





Willow Lake Métis Group and Backwoods Energy Services logos

About Willow Lake Métis Group

The Willow Lake Métis Group (WLMG) was founded, and is operated, through the strong willed, hardworking, and self-sufficient culture of the Métis people. They were established to create and explore partnerships and business ventures on behalf of the Willow Lake Métis Nation and have a mandate to bridge reconciliation and community prosperity. They have built a new perspective on partnership - in a time when it is needed most.

WLMG is proud to have established strong relationships with top-tier companies that have facilitated their growth into a strategic Indigenous industry partner. Working with these partners allows WLMG to provide full-service expertise for large scale projects, including maintenance, security, civil work, turnarounds, and servicing of facilities. In doing so, they continue to build internal capacity and strengthen their mandate. WLMG provides quality services and forges strong partnerships with major industry players in Northern Alberta.

About Backwoods Energy Services

Backwoods Energy Services is one of the largest and most sophisticated Indigenous owned contractors in Western Canada. Backwoods is wholly owned by Alexis Nakota Sioux Nation and is guided by its Mission: Driving Economic Opportunity by Empowering Indigenous People and Communities, which they accomplish though their security, access matting, forestry, civil, environmental, and mechanical construction services. With more than 800 employees and annual revenues exceeding $200 million, they are the largest employer of members from the Alexis Nakota Sioux Nation. Backwoods also represents the largest independent source of income to the community, substantially aiding to the Nation's goal of self-sustainability.

Socio-Economic Partnership Strategy Backgrounder

Our Partnership

Willow Lake Métis Group and Backwoods Energy Services are two Indigenous-owned organizations that have entered into a Limited Partnership Agreement for the purposes of economically advancing their respective communities. This relationship has been founded on a shared sense of purpose and values, and the desire to build a bridge between reconciliation and community prosperity.

Values & Principles

This partnership has been in existence for more than one year, and its success has been guided by the following values and principles:

Trust

Trust is key to establishing a strong and sustainable partnership. While Parties have a desire to establish a long-term relationship, they understand that this Project offers an opportunity to demonstrate transparency, reliability, and commitment to each other.

Transparency & Communication

Strong relationships with strong foundations are built from being transparent. It means being honest and open when communicating about matters related to this Project including financial information, participation, employment, and operations.

Fairness

Fairness does not always mean being equal, however Parties will be given fair consideration to participate in the Project based on capacity, safety, and performance.

Project Management

Good oversight and planning are important to ensuring fair participation in the project, addressing disputes, communicating, reporting and reducing project risk. Parties are committed to appointing effective representation that assists in the coordination and oversight of the project while understanding the importance of not interfering in daily operations.

Capacity Building & Employment

As the Project will allow, the Parties recognize the importance of employment and integrating training and capacity-building opportunities into the Project.

Project Performance

Parties understand that good project performance is critical to maximizing returns and competitiveness. Project safety and top-tier operational performance is of the utmost importance and is at the forefront of all decisions.

Company Backgrounds

Willow Lake Métis Group

The Willow Lake Métis Group (WLMG) was founded, and is operated, through the strong willed, hardworking, and self-sufficient culture of the Métis people. Their mandate is to the bridge reconciliation and community prosperity. They have built a new perspective on partnership - in a time when we need it most!

WLMG is proud to have established strong relationships with top-tier companies that have facilitated our growth into a strategic Indigenous industry partner. Working with these partners allows them to provide full-service expertise for large-scale projects, including maintenance, security, civil work, turnarounds, and servicing of facilities. In doing so, we continue to build internal capacity and strengthen our mandate. WLMG looks forward to working with major industry players in Northern Alberta to provide quality services and partnerships.

Community Benefits - Supporting Culture and Community

The benefits to the community from economic development opportunities are vast, and include the programs and initiatives listed below.

Cultural Retention Harvest Camps

Land provides sustenance for current and future generations, and is connected to spiritual beliefs, traditional knowledge, and teachings. Practicing land activities and harvesting rights brings the community together and reinforces nationhood. Traditional Land Use and Cultural Retention are therefore two major priorities for Willow Lake Métis Nation (WLMN).

WLMN attempts to facilitate four harvesting camps each year to bring together community members, including Youth and Elders, and also offer an opportunity to acquaint surrounding Industry and government representatives with their community, culture, and practices. Practices are also documented to assist WLMN in transferring knowledge to future generations.

Arts & Culture Métis Festival

For 16 years WLMN have celebrated their peoples' history and resilience through their annual Arts & Culture Festival. This event allows WLMN to showcase their heritage and culture through dance and song, and to engage with each other through games and feasts. WLMN hosts visitors from as far away as Edmonton and Northwest Territories.

Elders Wood Program

Energy security and affordability is especially important to WLMN Elders and single parents. They provide wood as a traditional method of heating homes and help community members supplement their heating costs. The program also offers an opportunity for community members to support their Elders.

Bingo

Bingo is an opportunity to connect with friends and family, providing a sense of belonging and shared community, and a way to de-stress. Community members often bond over life events and share information during bingo.

Local & Government Engagement

The Annual General Meeting is an important platform for members to speak their truth and weigh in on community impacted decisions. It is also important to demonstrate leadership among the broader Métis community.

To support this effort, WLMN is a member of the Alberta Métis Federation, which provides them with a provincial and federal voice on Métis rights that impact the collective Métis communities across their homeland.

Backwoods Energy Services

Backwoods Energy Services is one of the largest and most sophisticated Indigenous-owned contractors in Western Canada. Backwoods is wholly owned by Alexis Nakota Sioux Nation and is guided by its Mission: Driving Economic Opportunity by Empowering Indigenous People and Communities. They accomplish this mission though their services, including security, access matting, forestry, civil, environmental, and mechanical construction. With more than 800 employees and annual revenues of more than $200 million, they are the largest employer of members from the Alexis Nakota Sioux Nation. Backwoods also represents the largest independent source of income to the community, substantially aiding the Nation's goal of self-sustainability.

Backwoods is guided by a set of principles defined by the community including the following:

Being respectful and supportive not only to the Alexis community and people but all Indigenous communities in which they operate.

Proactively seeking timely, innovative approaches to employment, training, education, and career advancement.

Acknowledging the wisdom of community elders and leaders in seeking a collaborative approach to personal and community advancement.

Using Backwoods operations as key capacity building platform for Nation members, including individuals and businesses.

Community Benefits

Empowering Indigenous people begins with providing opportunity. Partnerships such as these don't just offer profit for our Nations, they provide community members with the opportunity of employment, offering experience in industry and providing them the skills to persevere and improve the lives of themselves, their families, and their community. This is what Backwoods endeavors to accomplish, and why we believe in this partnership.

Revenue from Backwoods is reinvested into the Nation to address shortfalls in social programs (including Health, Education, Housing, Recreation, Culture, Addictions, etc.) and infrastructure initiatives. Backwoods employees also contribute in-kind work and volunteer in the community to support areas such as roads, assets and general construction, and provide donations to programs supporting Alexis youth and children. Each year, more than half a million dollars in invested into two education and career advancement Scholarship Programs: the Co-op and Summer Student Programs.

Backwoods has undertaken several key initiatives outlined below that, together with associated measurable outcomes, guide them toward their Mission.

Leadership "30 X 3030"

Commitment to having 30 per cent of Backwoods Management comprised of Alexis employees by 2030.

Career Advancement

A formal CAP (Career Advancement Program) for Alexis employees that outlines a clear path between an employee's current state and their career goals.

Education & Scholarship

A program to internally develop future Backwoods managers and leaders from within the Alexis community. Backwoods is the largest scholarship donor in the Alexis community and has ongoing summer student and internship programs.

Home Ownership Program

A program for Alexis community member employees that combines financial literacy with equity funding to make homeownership a reality. The program addresses the systemic gap that exists with respect to Indigenous access to capital.

Entrepreneurship

A program to support, coach and incubate band member companies and partnerships. The program involves one-on-one coaching to assist Alexis members to build businesses, leveraging Backwoods' reputation and influence to build a strong client base.

Partnership-Specific Strategies

Backwoods is committed to the following job specific strategies:

Community Investment

Backwoods understands the importance of supporting the community for the purposes of advancing their socio-economic conditions in the community of Willow Lake. As a result, Backwoods is committed to investing in the community in the following areas:

$2000 for community events that promote culture and community connection

$500 for scholarship opportunities for post-secondary students

$500 for Willow Lake Métis Group of Companies Golf Tournament

Employment & Training

As an Indigenous community owned organization, Backwoods has been successful in hiring Indigenous people from throughout western Canada. Due to the number of opportunities and competitive wages, however, the Fort McMurray area represents some unique challenges when attempting to hire from local Nations, and more particularly WLMN. As a result, Backwoods intends to employ the following hiring strategies:

Work with local Security companies that are affiliated with local First Nations.

Conduct outreach to Nation Employment offices (e.g. ISETS).

Host a Security Training Session that gives priority to Willow Lake Métis members, but also includes members of other Nations.

Attend job/career fairs.

Identify a WLMN member to train and mentor into a leadership position at the Surmont site.

Mutual Benefit & Sustainability:

Backwoods currently has a partnership with WLMG for services that include Matting, Civil/Forestry and Security. The Agreement for Security Services includes a commitment of five per cent of gross revenue.

The Limited Partnership with WLMG will encourage a long-term commitment to the partnership and participation in how Backwoods operates within their Territory.

