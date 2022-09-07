Alexandria, Virginia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 7, 2022) - Online Book Club, a free online community for book lovers with more than three million members, offers personal mentoring with its founder, Scott Hughes.

Hughes, the author of Achieve Your Dreams, says his mentoring system has helped him achieve success in several areas, including entrepreneurship, fitness, and writing.

"I've been able to use my personal mentoring system to achieve some pretty amazing things," Hughes says. "I believe anyone can benefit from having a mentor, and I'm excited to offer this service to the members of OnlineBookClub.org."

Mentees will have access to Hughes' expertise in a number of areas, including goal setting, time management, and productivity. Hughes will also provide customized feedback on projects, goals, and progress.

"I want to help people achieve their dreams," Hughes says. "I believe mentoring is one of the most effective ways to do that."

The mentoring program is for anyone who wants to improve their life or business. To sign up, visit https://onlinebookclub.org/offers/mentoring.php

