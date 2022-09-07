Apiture to Demo Embedded Banking at FinovateFall Conference

Digital banking solution provider is a gold sponsor

WILMINGTON, NC / ACCESSWIRE / September 7, 2022 / Apiture, a leading provider of digital banking solutions, will be a Gold sponsor at FinovateFall, being held Sept. 12-14 at The Marriott Marquis Times Square. EVP of Innovation Daniel Haisley and Director of Product Management Danielle Eriksson will conduct an embedded banking demo on Sept. 12 at 4:10 pm ET, showcasing how this technology can serve as a new revenue stream for banks and credit unions.

Embedded banking empowers financial institutions to better serve existing account holders and reach new users by incorporating banking services into non-financial offerings.

"Delivering financial services when and where they are needed allows banks and credit unions to provide added convenience and an improved experience to their account holders," said Haisley. "We look forward to discussing the power of embedded banking and the possibilities it can forge for financial institutions of any size."

Apiture COO Chris Cox will also host a keynote on the main plenary stage on Sept. 12 at 10:10 am ET on the topic of 'Closing the Data Intelligence Gap.' Cox will discuss how banks and credit unions can better leverage available data to attract and retain customers.

Apiture leaders will be available throughout the conference at booth 100 to conduct demonstrations and discuss key capabilities of the award-winning Apiture Digital Banking Platform.

The FinovateFall website shares more details and the full agenda. The conference convenes 1,500 influential attendees across fintech and financial services for innovative demos, engaging speaker sessions, and networking.

About Apiture:

Apiture delivers award-winning digital banking solutions to banks and credit unions throughout the United States. Our flexible, highly configurable solutions meet a wide range of financial institutions' needs, from leveling the playing field with larger banks to enabling unique, digital-only brands. Through our API-first strategy, our clients can maximize the capabilities of their platform while preserving a seamless user experience. Our exclusive focus on digital banking means we're dedicated to delivering innovative solutions that meet the unique needs of our clients while providing a level of support that's unmatched in the industry. Apiture is headquartered in Wilmington, North Carolina, with offices in Austin, Texas. To learn more, visit www.apiture.com.

Media Contact:

Heather Valle

Caliber Corporate Advisers

heather@calibercorporate.com

SOURCE: Apiture

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/714331/Apiture-to-Demo-Embedded-Banking-at-FinovateFall-Conference