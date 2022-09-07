01 Communique Laboratory, Inc.: 01 Communique Announces Closing of Non-Brokered Private Placement

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 7, 2022 / 01 Communique Laboratory Inc. (TSXV:ONE)(OTCQB:OONEF) (the "Company") announced today that it has closed a non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement") of 562,500 units (the "Units") at a price of $0.20 per Unit for gross proceeds of $112,500.

Each Unit is comprised of one common share in the capital of the Company (each, a "Share") and one-half of one Share purchase warrant (each, a "Warrant"). Each whole Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one additional Share in the capital of the Company (each, a "Warrant Share") for a period of 24 months from the closing date at an exercise price of $0.35 per Warrant Share.

The proceeds from the issuance will be used for working capital purposes.

About 01 Communique

01 Communique (TSX-V:ONE)(OTCQB:OONEF) is one of the first-to-market, enterprise level cybersecurity providers for the quantum computing era. Its IronCAP technology, protected in the U.S.A. by its patent #11,271,715, is a cryptographic system incorporating advanced post-quantum cryptographic technology that can be implemented on classical computer systems as we know them today while at the same time can also safeguard against attacks in the post-quantum world of computing. The Company's remote access business unit provides its customers with a suite of secure remote access services and products under its I'm InTouch and I'm OnCall product offerings. The remote access offerings are protected in the U.S.A. by its patents #6,928,479 / #6,938,076 / #8,234,701; in Canada by its patents #2,309,398 / #2,524,039 and in Japan by its patent #4,875,094. For more information, visit the Company's web site at www.ironcap.ca and www.01com.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-looking Statements

Certain statements in this news release may constitute "forward-looking" statements which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. When used in this news release, such statements use such words as "may", "will", "expect", "believe", "anticipate", "plan", "intend", "are confident" and other similar terminology. These statements reflect current expectations regarding future events and operating performance and speak only as of the date of this news release. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether or not such results will be achieved. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the matters discussed in the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the factors discussed under "Risk and Uncertainties" in the company's Management's Discussion and Analysis document filed on SEDAR. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based upon what management of the Company believes are reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure investors that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and the company assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange ("TSX-V") nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

INVESTOR CONTACT:

Brian Stringer

Chief Financial Officer

01 Communique

(905) 795-2888 x204

Brian.stringer@01com.com

SORUCE: 01 Communique Laboratory, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/714891/01-Communique-Announces-Closing-of-Non-Brokered-Private-Placement