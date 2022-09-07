Truststar, Powered By CognitiveScale, Unveiled at 2022 Digital Mortgage Conference

Data-Driven AI Application for the Mortgage Industry Provides Actionable Insights and Market Intelligence to Help Loan Officers Close More Loans

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / September 7, 2022 / Mortgage volume is down 50 percent from 2021 making market share in the industry more important than ever before. In a market of continuous uncertainty, the biggest data houses in mortgage do not provide actionable insights to provide guidance against the output. To help mortgage professionals easily access personalized data, digest it and put it to work immediately to grow their business, CognitiveScale, the leading AI company with the 4th largest patent portfolio, created TrustStar to meet the need.

TrustStar significantly reduces the amount of time it takes mortgage professionals to access and analyze large volumes of industry data. TrustStar highlights exactly which realtors are active, what they are selling, and which areas are trending. Especially in the current market, it has never been more important for lenders, loan officers and branch managers to understand the local market.

TrustStar, built on CognitiveScale's Cortex AI Engineering Platform, was selected to demonstrate the power of AI and this innovative new product in the industry at the 2022 Digital Mortgage Conference . The live demo details are:

Date: Wednesday, September 14, 2022

Time: 1:30pm

Location: Westgate Las Vegas, Paradise Event Center North

Executives: Alex Levi, Managing Director, TrustStar; and Matt Sanchez, Founder & CTO, CognitiveScale

Ongoing demos will also be available in TrustStar's booth #522

"TrustStar was built to help the mortgage industry understand the disconnect between their market data and their actions, delivering insight to an industry that is data rich but analytics poor," said Alex Levi, Managing Director, TrustStar. "TrustStar is unlike any other offering in mortgage tech. TrustStar monitors the individual business performance of over 450,00 active Loan Officers and delivers actionable, contextualized daily insights based on this data, leading to new opportunities to sell loans and build referral relationships with realtors. Initially we are focused on reaching Loan Officers but will continue to roll out new features for the marketing and compliance departments within the mortgage industry."

Read more from Mr. Levi on the importance of leverage data to grow your business in " Hold the Map Right Side Up; Use Relevant data to build a practical, actionable business strategy " in the August 2022 issue of the Scotsman Guide.

"To effectively navigate a changing market you need to be able to adjust the tools in your arsenal. TrustStar allows me to do just that by arming us with daily personalized insights and suggested realtors that we match with. It truly makes prospecting intuitive and painless," said Rohan Kothare, Sr Mortgage Loan Officer, First United Bank and Trust.

TrustStar uncovers industry and proprietary data to provide real-time insights and forecasting. The application is immediately personalized and obtains operational insights about the lending institution and its direct competitors and transforms hundreds of public and private data sources into proactive recommendations. Additional benefits for TrustStar users include:

Actionable Insights Find hidden opportunities in your local markets and adjacent areas Highlight mortgage product opportunities Improve Loan Officer KPIs

Connects the Right Referral Partners and Loan Officers Remain ahead of your competition Know which institutions are lending to whom and how Increase market penetration with diversity initiatives

Custom-Tailored Information Ensure compliance with Fair Lending Practices Better serve your local markets and proactively monitor fair lending compliance

Requires No Integration with Other Systems Application is up and running immediately



With the 4th largest AI patent portfolio in the world, CognitiveScale is revolutionizing the mortgage industry through the TrustStar application to help mortgage loan officers leverage actionable insights to close more loans.

About CognitiveScale and TrustStar

CognitiveScale pioneered the concept of 'AI Engineering', paving the way to industrialize scalable Enterprise AI development and deployment. Backed by over 110 granted AI patents, the award-winning Cortex platform empowers businesses to infuse trusted decision intelligence into business processes and applications maximizing total customer experience and operational efficiency. Our focus is on regulated industries such as Healthcare and Financial Services where our platform currently delivers hyper-personalized insights to more than 100 million customers.

Headquartered in Austin, Texas, CognitiveScale is recognized by the World Economic Forum for positively impacting business and society through responsible AI. We are backed by investment from Norwest Venture Partners, Intel Capital, IBM, Westly Group, M12 (Microsoft Ventures), Anthem and USAA. To learn more about CognitiveScale and its AI engineering capabilities, visit www.cognitivescale.com and follow us on Linkedin and Twitter at @CognitiveScale.

TrustStar is built on CognitiveScale's Cortex AI Engineering Platform. To learn more about TrustStar, visit www.truststar.ai .

