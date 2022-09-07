Schuler Incorporated Canton: Schuler's One-Stop Shop for Battery Cell Case Production

Schuler to unveil competitive turnkey solutions at The Battery Show North America.

CANTON, MI / ACCESSWIRE / September 7, 2022 / Schuler North America, subsidiary of Schuler Group GmbH, will exhibit at The Battery Show North America, booth #1332. The show will take place September 13-15, 2022, at the Suburban Collection Showplace, in Novi, Michigan.

Schuler will present its production lines for the cost-efficient mass manufacturing of prismatic and cylindrical battery cell housings. This includes deep drawing presses, impact extrusion presses, and full turnkey solutions. Schuler's one-stop shop offerings, from single machines and dies to complete turnkey lines, will be the company's promotional focus.

"We recently announced Schuler's takeover of Sovema Group to better serve existing and planned gigafactories with turnkey technology. This acquisition completely aligns with Schuler's CORE strategy to further expand within the e-mobility market and accelerate innovation," states Kevin McAllister, President of Schuler North America. "We are also excited to welcome Sovema's American-based subsidiary, Bitrode Corporation, to the North American team. The company is located in St. Louis, Missouri."

Schuler expands upon its capabilities through the Sovema Group acquisition to become a leading systems supplier of lithium-ion battery cell manufacturing solutions. The Italian mechanical engineering firm, Sovema Group, is currently the only worldwide supplier of automated turnkey plants for the mass production of lead-acid batteries. Sovema's production equipment for quality battery cells is specific to pilot and laboratory projects, and their international customer base includes some of the top battery manufacturers. Sovema will exhibit at The Battery Show North America, booth #2201.

"Schuler has an unrivaled range of innovative technology and service solutions for the battery market. Schuler's impact extrusion presses, specific to prismatic battery cell case production, save up to 35% more material utilization and are 5x faster than other technologies," explains Tiago Vasconcellos, Director of Sales at Schuler North America. "This is not enough. The market needs a one-stop shop supplier that economically provides an entire production process. Schuler's developing the foundation to become a unique supplier for this solution."

Schuler has been a leading supplier of customized forming technology for almost 200 years. Schuler continues to diversify its turnkey capabilities by including R&D, design, simulation, prototype support, and more. Attendees of The Battery Show North America will learn how Schuler's one-stop shop achieves OEE (overall equipment effectiveness), higher outputs, greater flexibility for customized parts, and lower costs per part.

Schuler will present its production lines for the cost-efficient mass production of prismatic and cylindrical battery cell housings.

Schuler's impact extrusions presses save up to 35% more material utilization and are 5x faster than other technologies.

Together with Sovema, Schuler will be able to equip gigafactories for the mass production of lithium-ion batteries.

Schuler offers customized cutting-edge technology in all areas of forming-from the networked press to press shop planning. In addition to presses, Schuler's products include automation, dies, process know-how, and service for the entire metalworking industry. Schuler's Digital Suite brings together solutions for networking forming technology and is continuously being developed to further improve line productivity and availability. Schuler customers include automotive manufacturers and suppliers, as well as companies in the forging, household appliance, and electrical industries. Schuler presses are minting coins for more than 180 countries. Founded in 1839 at the Göppingen, Germany headquarters, Schuler has approximately 5,000 employees at production sites in Europe, China and the Americas, as well as service companies in more than 40 countries. The company is part of the international technology group ANDRITZ.

Schuler's global portfolio of world-renowned brands include BCN (Bliss Clearing Niagara) Technical Services, Müller Weingarten, Beutler, Umformtechnik Erfurt, SMG Pressen, Hydrap Pressen, Wilkins & Mitchell, Bêché, Spiertz Presses, Farina Presse, Liebergeld, Peltzer & Ehlers, and Schleicher.

Schuler North America (Schuler), headquartered in Canton, Michigan, is the North American subsidiary of Schuler Group. Schuler provides new equipment, spare parts, and a portfolio of lifecycle services for all press systems-including preventative maintenance, press shop design and optimization, turnkey installations, retrofits for existing systems, and localized production and service. Schuler's best-in-class position in the metalworking and materials industry serves automotive manufacturers and tier suppliers, as well as home appliance, electronics, forging, and other various industries.

Informa Markets' Engineering portfolio is the leading B2B event producer, publisher, and digital media business for the world's $3-trillion advanced, technology-based manufacturing industry. Our print and electronic products deliver trusted information to the engineering market and leverage our proprietary 1.3-million-name database to connect suppliers with buyers and purchase influencers. We produce more than 50 events and conferences in a dozen countries, connecting manufacturing professionals from around the globe. The Engineering portfolio is organized by Informa, the world's leading exhibitions organizer that brings a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year.

