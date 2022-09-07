The awards mark Dermavant's fourth and fifth recognitions by Fortune and Great Place to Work

Dermavant Sciences, a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and commercializing innovative therapeutics in immuno-dermatology, today announced the company has been named one of the 2022 Best Small Workplaces and 2022 Best Workplaces in Biopharma by Fortune magazine and Great Place to Work Dermavant's fourth and fifth recognitions by the organizations.

"Being recognized by an organization of Fortune's esteem on multiple occasions is a testament to the talented and passionate people that make up Dermavant," said Todd Zavodnick, its' Chief Executive Officer. "This team cares deeply about our mission to make healthier skin a reality for people living with chronic skin conditions, which has translated into a strong, highly collaborative culture that embodies our core values of Heart, Mind and Soul. These lists are highly competitive, and I cannot emphasize enough how proud I am of everything this team has achieved."

Great Place to Work is the only company culture award in America that selects winners based on how fairly employees are treated. Companies are assessed on how well they are creating a great employee experience that cuts across race, gender, age, disability status, or any aspect of who employees are or what their role is.

"It's not the size of an organization that makes it great, but how the organization treats its people," says Michael C. Bush, Chief Executive Officer of Great Place to Work. "And these small workplaces have proven that the inspiring cultures they've created go head-to-head with those of any large corporation. Leaders at these companies put their people first, and in return, achieve stronger business results than the average workplace."

To determine the Best Small Workplaces and Best Workplaces in Biopharma lists, Great Place to Work analyzed survey responses from more than 30,000 employees from Great Place to Work-Certified companies. In the surveys, 97% of employees at Dermavant Sciences said it is a great place to work compared to 57% of employees at a typical U.S.-based company.1

These awards come shortly after Dermavant was named one of the "100 Best Places to Work in Los Angeles" by the Los Angeles Business Journal for the third consecutive year, earning the number three spot on the 2022 Medium-Sized Companies list. Dermavant also ranked as a Fortune Best Small Workplace in 2020 and 2021 and was ranked one of the Best Workplaces in Biopharma in 2021.

About Dermavant

Dermavant Sciences, a subsidiary of Roivant Sciences, is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and commercializing innovative therapeutics in immuno-dermatology. Dermavant's focus is to develop therapies that have the potential to address high unmet medical needs while driving greater efficiency in research and clinical development. The company's medical dermatology pipeline includes commercialized, late-stage and earlier-development product candidates that target specific unmet needs in two of the largest growing immuno-dermatology markets, plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis, as well as other immunological and inflammatory diseases. Dermavant is marketing tapinarof for the topical treatment of plaque psoriasis in adults. Dermavant is also developing tapinarof for the treatment of atopic dermatitis in adults and children and expects to release topline results from its Phase 3 clinical trials in the first half of calendar year 2023. Dermavant's pipeline includes DMVT-506, a next generation aryl hydrocarbon receptor (AhR) agonist under development as a potential differentiated treatment option for immunological and inflammatory diseases with multiple potential routes of administration. For more information, please visit www.dermavant.com, and follow us on Twitter (@dermavant) and LinkedIn (Dermavant Sciences).

About the Best Small Workplaces

Great Place to Work selected the Best Small Workplaces by analyzing the survey responses of over 30,000 employees from Great Place to Work-Certified companies with 10 to 99 U.S. employees. Company rankings are derived from 60 employee experience questions within the Great Place to Work Trust Index survey. Great Place to Work determines its lists using its proprietary For All methodology to evaluate and certify thousands of organizations in America's largest ongoing annual workforce study, based on over 1 million survey responses and data from companies representing more than 6.1 million employees, this year alone. Read the full methodology.

About the Best Workplaces in BioPharma

Great Place to Work selected the Best Workplaces in BioPharma by gathering and analyzing confidential survey responses from more than 36,000 employees at Great Place to Work-Certified organizations in the biopharma industry. Company rankings are derived from 60 employee experience questions within the Great Place to Work Trust Index survey. Great Place to Work determines its lists using its proprietary For All methodology to evaluate and certify thousands of organizations in America's largest ongoing annual workforce study, based on over 1 million survey responses and data from companies representing more than 6.1 million employees, this year alone. Read the full methodology.

About Great Place to Work

Great Place to Work is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, it has surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Its employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Everything it does is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a great place to work For All.

