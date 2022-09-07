SCI Engineered Materials, Inc. Announces Installation of New Vacuum Hot Press

COLUMBUS, OH / ACCESSWIRE / September 7, 2022 / SCI Engineered Materials, Inc. ("SCI") (SCIA:OTCQB), a global supplier and manufacturer of advanced materials for physical vapor deposition thin film applications who works closely with end users and OEMs to develop innovative, customized solutions, today announced completion of the installation of a new vacuum hot press.

This addition to SCI's production capabilities also enhances the Company's product portfolio. The vacuum hot press has a maximum pressure rating of 75 tons and operates up to 2400 degrees Celsius, which enables the manufacture of targets utilizing diverse precious metal materials. Each planar target can be manufactured up to 18 inches in diameter with multiple nitrogen purge cycles that ensure minimal oxygen content. Inert or forming gases can also be introduced at any pressure during the production cycle. The vacuum hot press has a retractable work thermo couple for lower temperature operations up to 1100 degrees Celsius. At higher temperature requirements, a controller receives production data from a pyrometer ensuring accurate and repeatable runs. It can also run hydraulics and heat from one profile while recording all available data. Additional diagnostic and operating capabilities enable remote monitoring of production runs and related issues.

Jeremy, Young, President and CEO, commented, "The new vacuum hot press further strengthens SCI's manufacturing footprint and increases our product offerings through a wider range of targets utilizing precious metals. It is particularly useful for materials requiring higher temperatures throughout the production process. This equipment was ordered during the first quarter of 2021, reflecting ongoing challenges related to supply chain issues. The installed cost for the vacuum hot press was approximately $500,000 which was paid in cash. We recently launched a marketing program through direct contact and multi-platform online initiatives to create awareness of our increased capabilities among current and prospective customers."

