Break Free NYFW, LLC: Break Free NYFW Announces Performers and Guest Speakers for the Runway, Including Award Winning Double Platinum Recording Artist, Mary Lambert

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 7, 2022 / Break Free NYFW, a designer showcase with a cause, announces their featured speakers, performers, and sponsors for their up-and-coming runway show featuring fashion designers such as Helen Castillo of Project Runway and Project Runway All Stars, Mental Health Activist and Plus Sized Designer, Renee Cafaro, making her NYFW premiere, Ashley Alt, and cottagecore women's wear brand, Dynasty George.

The Break Free NYFW Designer Showcase is being held on Saturday, September 10th, which is World Suicide Prevention Day, a day to raise awareness of suicidal behaviors and how to effectively prevent them. September is also National Recovery Month, a month to celebrate those who have sought recovery from a substance use disorder and to encourage others to seek ways to gain sobriety and live a sober lifestyle. September is also National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month in the United States.

All of the proceeds from this showcase will go towards the Break Free Foundation's scholarship fund, which is partnered with the nonprofit organization 10,000 Beds , to provide scholarships for those seeking treatment for a substance use disorder through attending a rehabilitation center.

For the upcoming Break Free showcase, our guest speakers include Mary Lambert, an award-winning double platinum recording artist, Bershan Shaw of the Real Housewives of New York and the founder of the new mental health app URAWARRIOR launching on World Mental Health Day, Jean Krisle, the founder of 10,000 Beds, and Sara Taki, MD, the medical director of the Greenwich House , will kick off the afterparty with a brief speech on the services the Greenwich House provides at their vibrant community center.

When asked about her participation in the showcase, recording artist and mental health activist, Mary Lambert remarked, "as someone who is bipolar and a survivor of a suicide attempt, Break Free deeply resonates with me and I would like to support any way I can! Walking the runway for Helen Castillo will already be a dream, but to incorporate my passion for destigmatizing mental illness by speaking and sharing my story makes it even more special!"

Bershan Shaw shared her excitement about speaking at the showcase and being able to invite the attendees into the beta for her new app, URAWARRIOR, by stating, "Alexandra is a staunch mental health advocate, and URAWARRIOR is thrilled to support this showcase and will do anything we can to support this important initiative."

Performing on the runway will be vibe curator Freakquencee, prolific singer and songwriter Alexander Simone, and kicking off the afterparty will be Pakistani singer and songwriter Amish Darr.

This showcase is sponsored by Greenwich House a Settlement House and provider of opioid/substance use and mental health treatment, serving NYC, as well as Oasis a sober dating app, URAWARRIOR, New York Makeup Academy, RCA Public Label, Fever Tree, Ghia, Liquid Death, Sober Vibes, Soberocity, Reva Recovery, Chez Les Mannequins, Front Society, NAMI NYC, AFSP, and Shatterproof.

"Greenwich House is proud to collaborate and share our extensive harm reduction knowledge with Break Free to bring awareness and understanding to medication-assisted treatment and behavioral health."

All of our sponsors, speakers, designers, and performers have come together to share the story of how mental health and substance use has impacted their lives, and to celebrate recovery month with all who attend this showcase. The Break Free NYFW Designer Showcase will be held on Saturday, September 10th at 440 Grand Street in NYC, NY. Tickets are available at Eventbrite.com.

