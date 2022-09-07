Company Gains Momentum With High-Profile Award Wins, Coveted Security Certifications and Analyst Recognition During First Half of 2022

Open Systems, the only cybersecurity services provider with Mission Control, today announced that the considerable momentum it gained in the security market during the first half of 2022 is demonstrated by several significant achievements. The most notable include recently winning two significant Microsoft awards, which recognize Open Systems success in meeting the security needs of its customers.

"Everyone at Open Systems works hard to ensure our customers are protected 24/7, which makes it a tremendous honor to have these efforts recognized by such a leader in cybersecurity as Microsoft twice in one month," said Geoff Haydon, CEO of Open Systems. "We believe these awards, along with other recent achievements and industry recognition, show that our commitment to customers is recognized and also reflects our growing momentum in the first half of the year, which positions the company for greater success during the rest of 2022."

Microsoft Recognition

For more than two years, Open Systems has worked closely with Microsoft in enabling joint customers to maximize the Microsoft security products they already own.

The success of these efforts was recently recognized when Microsoft named Open Systems as Security MSSP of the Year and Swiss Partner of the Year in its prestigious Security Excellence and Partner Awards programs.

In addition to these awards, Open Systems received the Microsoft Cloud Security Advanced Specialization certification, making it one of just 50 Microsoft partners, out of its thousands of partners, with this designation. This certification, along with the Microsoft Threat Protection Advanced Specialization certification Open Systems has already earned, ensures its membership in Microsoft's managed security service provider (MSSP) program.

Industry Awards

Recognition of the company's leadership in managed detection and response (MDR) was further bolstered by wins in three industry awards programs. Open Systems was a Gold Winner in the MDR category of the Cybersecurity Excellence Awards. The company was also a winner in the MDR Service Provider category of the Global InfoSec Awards, and the Open Systems MDR+ service won the Cybersecurity category of the Secure Campus Awards.

Analyst Recognition

Open Systems has also been recognized by Gartner, with the company being listed as one of 40 Representative Vendors in the 2022 Gartner Market Guide for Managed Security Services1 (MSS). Gartner also named Open Systems as a Representative Vendor in the Gartner Market Guide for Managed Detection and Response Services (MDR) in 20212 for the second year in a row. Open Systems was also cited in the 2021 Best Security Practices for SD-WAN3 report.

Open Systems Managed Security Services

Open Systems believes a comprehensive and tailored cybersecurity approach is essential for rapid threat detection and an effective response to protect an organization's most critical assets. The Open Systems MDR+ and Open Systems SASE+ services with Mission Control combine certified experts, exemplary processes, and seamless technology to deliver 24x7 security and connectivity protection specialized to an organization's environment and business operations.

Open Systems MDR+

Open Systems SASE+

[1] Gartner, "Market Guide for Managed Security Services," Pete Shoard, Mitchell Schneider, John Collins, Al Price, March 16, 2022

[2] Gartner, "Market Guide for Managed Detection and Response Services," Pete Shoard, Craig Lawson, Mitchell Schneider, John Collins, Mark Wah, Andrew Davies, October 25, 2021

[3] Gartner, "Best Security Practices for SD-WAN," Bjarne Munch, Craig Lawson, June 23, 2021

Additional Resources

Press release: Open Systems Recognized as the Winner of 2022 Microsoft Swiss Partner of the Year

Press release: Open Systems Recognized as a Microsoft Security Excellence Awards Winner for Security MSSP of the Year

Blog: Open Systems Wins Microsoft Security Excellence Award for Security MSSP of the Year

Blog: Open Systems Achieves Microsoft Cloud Security Advanced Specialization Certification

Connect With Open Systems

LinkedIn

Twitter

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

About Open Systems

Open Systems delivers cybersecurity beyond expectations. Our award-winning managed detection and response (MDR) and secure access service edge (SASE) services connect and protect customers today while increasing their security maturity for tomorrow. Our Mission Control SOCs and NOCs provide 24×7 global coverage for nearly 10,000 locations across 184 countries. As a five-time Microsoft Gold Partner, we help customers better grasp and reduce their attack surface by unlocking the value of their security investments. With our outstanding 97% retention rate, it's no wonder our customers call it crazy good cybersecurity. Discover more at open-systems.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220822005754/en/

Contacts:

Open Systems

John Giddings

mediarelations@open-systems.com

Bospar

Matt Culbertson

PRforOpenSystems@bospar.com