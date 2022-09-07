With brand kits, Typeform customers can easily stick to brand guidelines to build beautiful, on-brand forms

Typeform, a conversational interaction platform, today announced the launch of brand kits, a new feature that allows customers to save their brand's assets and themes all in one place. With brand kits, any user can easily create, edit and access shared assets in their Workspace, and deploy them consistently across all content, including forms, quizzes, surveys, polls and more. Through easy-to-use brandable solutions and conversational design principles, Typeform helps businesses of all sizes to better connect with the people that matter most to them their customers, employees, and communities all without writing a single line of code.

Typeform's brand kits enable users to store pre-approved brand assets in a single library, including logos, images, videos, icons and more, as well as the ability to define color palettes and choose from over 1,300 Google Web fonts. Additionally, users can create brand kit themes, turning their branding assets into reusable templates that all users can access. By allowing users across an organization to select from pre-approved materials, forms will always remain consistent and on-brand, an important factor in establishing brand awareness, engagement and loyalty.

"Branded content helps to tell a company's story, it's what makes it recognizable, and it's what people connect with. Consistency across every digital touchpoint is key to raising the visibility of a brand, establishing trust and remaining effective," said Karrie Sanderson, chief marketing officer, Typeform. "With this added level of customization and the ability to curate an online library of branded assets and themes, businesses can leverage brand kits to empower all users to seamlessly create cohesive, digital interactions at scale."

The addition of brand kits to the Typeform ecosystem further enables companies to create a digital experience that reflects their values and personality, while building brand affinity with every interaction. By offering tools that combine the superpowers of both a developer and a designer, Typeform dramatically lowers time-to-value so that businesses of any size can start building on-brand, dynamic content. Coupling these design capabilities with Typeform's human-centered, conversational approach allows users to make the most out of every interaction with online audiences.

Brand kits are available now for all Typeform Plus, Business and Enterprise accounts, with unlimited brand kits and themes available to Enterprise plan holders.

For more information about Typeform solutions and plans, visit typeform.com.

About Typeform

Typeform is a no-code SaaS platform with thoughtfully-designed tools that help companies grow their business by engaging with their audience. Offering people-friendly forms, quizzes, surveys, and asynchronous video solutions, Typeform turns digital interactions into human connection. Launched in 2012, Typeform drives more than 500 million digital interactions per year and integrates with hundreds of other business-critical tools like HubSpot, Calendly, and Slack, to name a few. Typeform is headquartered in Barcelona, Spain with an office in San Francisco, California, and has a globally-distributed workforce of over 450 people. For more information, visit www.typeform.com.

