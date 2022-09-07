High Q Technologies Inc. Hires Vice President, Research and Development and Announces Additional Recent Appointments to Support Rapid Growth

WATERLOO, Ontario, Sept. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- High Q Technologies Inc. is an innovative life sciences tool company providing drug hunters and structural biologists with highly sensitive, quantum-enabled EPR systems to solve historically complex problems in protein dynamics. The company is pleased to announce the appointment of Andrew Wiles as Vice President of Research and Development, reporting directly to the company's CEO, Wendy Hinchey.



In addition, the company is also announcing several other key leadership appointments made within the last 12 months to form a team with the experience, creativity, and focus needed to ensure that High Q delivers robust products that exceed our customers' and industry standards.

In his role, Wiles is responsible for product development from initial concept to final transfer to manufacturing. He is an accomplished technology leader with over 20 years of experience in product development, pre-clinical research, and business development. Before High Q, Andrew was Director of Research and Development at NDI overseeing new product development, early-stage technology research, and sustaining engineering for in-market products. Andrew also supported business development at NDI, leading customers in their quest to integrate spatial measurement and tracking into their platforms for neurosurgery, cardiac interventions, needle biopsy, and more.

"Andrew brings extensive global experience managing end-to-end product development and implementing processes to support and scale product roadmaps and launches across multiple disciplines," said Hinchey. "His breadth and depth of experience in taking products from concept to market, paired with his deep knowledge of customer technical needs, will be impactful as we prepare the organization for commercial success."

"I am extremely pleased to be joining High Q Technologies at such a pivotal time in the company's growth trajectory. I am very impressed with our offering and the opportunity we have to make a tremendous impact in this important space," said Wiles. "I am eager to work with the leadership team and our associates to build scalable processes that support our rapid global growth. We will actively and broadly engage our associates in bringing these important capabilities to our customers."

Wiles holds a Ph.D. in Medical Biophysics from Western University in addition to a M.A.Sc. and B.A.Sc. in Systems Design Engineering from the University of Waterloo.

The addition of Wiles is the latest in a series of important appointments at High Q Technologies over the last year, including Wendy A. Hinchey (Chief Executive Officer), Rudra (Rudy) Maharajh (Director of Product Management), and Muhammad Ayaz (Director of Quality).

Hinchey assumed the role of CEO in April 2021. Previously, she served as SVP Sales and Marketing at United Imaging Healthcare and VP of Global Sales, Marketing, and Product Management at Rapid Micro Biosystems. She brings over 20 years of senior executive experience leading the rapid scale and exceptional growth of companies within the healthcare and biotech industries. Hinchey holds an MBA and Master of Finance from Tulane University and a B.S. in Chemical Engineering from Louisiana State University.

Maharajh joined High Q as Director of Product Management in December 2021. Rudy brings nearly 20 years of senior-level medical device Product Management and Product Development experience to High Q. Previously, he served as a Senior Global Product Manager with PerkinElmer and has held multiple roles over 10+ years with Sciex (a Danaher Company). Maharajh earned an MBA with a specialization in Leadership from the University of Liverpool as well as a B.Sc. from the University of Waterloo.

Ayaz joined High Q as Director of Quality in August 2021, having previously held Senior Quality and Audit roles with Mechtron Innovations and Canadian Solar. Ayaz's extensive experience within a highly regulated automotive manufacturing environment will help to ensure that High Q produces high-quality and regulatorily-compliant products. Ayaz holds an MBA from the University of Derby as well as a PMP designation and Six Sigma Greenbelt certifications.

When asked about the global EPR spectroscopy market, Wendy commented, "This is an underserved market, one we view as being at a critical inflection point for disruption and modernization. From the relationships we have built with thought leaders in structural biology and the biopharmaceutical industry, we understand the unmet needs in this market. Together, our team is confident that High Q's patented quantum-enabled EPR spectroscopy technologies will play a significant role in unlocking and accelerating protein dynamics research and drug discovery. I am proud to lead this team as we rapidly ramp toward the launch of our first commercial product."

About High Q Technologies

Think Quantum. Impact Bio.

High Q Technologies is an innovative company that develops quantum-enabled scientific instruments for ultra-high sensitivity biophysical and chemical analysis. By applying modern microwave quantum optics techniques to electron paramagnetic resonance (EPR) spectroscopy, High Q's mission is to redefine the standard in protein structure determination, the future of drug discovery, and the development of novel therapeutics. High Q is backed by Quantum Valley Investments and Blackberry co-founders Mike Lazaridis and Doug Fregin. The company is headquartered in Waterloo, Ontario, Canada.