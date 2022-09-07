InsuraGuest Technologies Inc.: InsuraGuest Signs Strategic Marketing Agreement with Lodgify

An All-In-One Vacation Rental Software for Owners and Property Managers

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 7, 2022 / InsuraGuest Technologies, Inc.® (TSXV:ISGI)(OTCQB:ISGIF) ("InsuraGuest" or the "Company"), through its wholly-owned U.S. hospitality subsidiary InsuraGuest®, announces it has signed a strategic marketing agreement with Lodgify, an all-in-one vacation rental software company for property owners and property managers in the short term rental sector.

InsuraGuest subscription-based vacation rental insurance coverages, which includes a primary no-fault accidental medical and a primary property damage policy, will be available for purchase by U.S. users of Lodgify, including professional hosts and property management companies who list their proprieties on Airbnb, VRBO, Book.com, and direct through their own websites.

Once purchased, the Hosts will make claims with InsuraGuest's before making a claim on their current homeowner/commercial tenant policy, within the areas of coverage and within the policy limits.

"We are looking forward to working with InsuraGuest. We know that insurance and safety are really important for our customers, and we are excited to now be able to offer them a simple and affordable solution with this new partnership," states Alex Vuilleumier, Lodgify's Chief Operation Officer

Reed Wright, President of InsuraGuest Technologies, stated, "Lodgify is one of the top property management systems in the world, and it is an honor to be doing business with them. Adding Lodgify to our list of property management systems also allows our insurtech platform to expand its outreach footprint and sell our subscription-based insurance products to more Hosts in the short-term rental markets."

Short-Term Rental Operators

For less than a cup of coffee a day, owners and property managers who purchase the InsuraGuest monthly subscription-based insurance will have the policy automatically embedded into their property throughout the time the insurance is paid and active.

About Lodgify

Lodgify is an all-in-one solution for your vacation rental business; whether you're just getting started or have been in the business a while, Lodgify can help increase your occupancy and income by automating your business. Lodgify offers a website builder and payment processor so you can take direct bookings from your own website, as well as a property management software and channel manager so you can synchronize with Airbnb, VRBO, Booking.com, and Expedia, managing all your listings and reservations from one place.

About InsuraGuest Technologies Inc.

Harnessing the Power of Technology to Reinvent Insurance

InsuraGuest Technologies (TSX.V: ISGI) is an insurtech (insurance + technology) company disrupting the insurance landscape by utilizing its proprietary software platform to automatically embed its short-term rental insurance products to vacation rentals, hotels, and sports and events activities.

CA / LIC: 6001686

For more information, visit the company's website at: www.InsuraGuest.com

Information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions as of the date of this news release. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations. There is no assurance that this new business product offering or other planned products will be successful. The insurance industry is intensely competitive, and the Company's competitors have significantly more resources than the Company. Acceptance by potential customers is difficult to predict, particularly in the case of new products and disruptive technologies. If the Company fails to achieve market acceptance, this will significantly impact its results and financial resources. Achieving market acceptance may require advertising budgets that exceed the Company's current resources and require the Company to seek additional debt or equity financing. There is no assurance that such financing will be available at reasonable prices or at all.

NEITHER TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

