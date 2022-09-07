U.S.-based Service Provider Also Implements Integrated Agent Desktop As Part of Multi-Year Engagement

Netcracker Technology announced today that Blue Stream Fiber, a Communications Service Provider based in Coral Springs, Florida, will extend its relationship with Netcracker across several key areas to take customer-facing services and processes to the next level.

Blue Stream Fiber will utilize Netcracker Revenue Management across its Internet, phone, television, IT and network services for B2C and B2B customers, and the provider will also implement the Integrated Agent Desktop feature of Netcracker Customer Management. Both Revenue Management and Customer Management are part of Netcracker Digital BSS, a cloud-native, digital-first platform based on a microservices architecture.

The combined solution from Netcracker will help optimize Blue Stream Fiber's call center operations, which will result in enhanced trouble resolution. Blue Stream Fiber will also benefit from simplified provisioning of new services and a streamlined billing and payment process for customers.

"Blue Stream Fiber continues to work closely with Netcracker as our strategic partner for mission-critical aspects of our IT stacks due to their expertise, future-looking products and understanding of our market," said Joe Canavan, CEO of Blue Stream Fiber. "Our ongoing projects will positively impact our business and help us to give our customers the complex digital services they are asking for."

"Netcracker is proud of our long-standing relationship with Blue Stream Fiber and being able to help them serve their local market, where they have operated for more than 40 years," said Rohit Aggarwal, GM at Netcracker. "We are honored in the trust placed in us by Blue Stream Fiber and anticipate more success in the future."

