Startups can now apply to receive 75 percent off of Typeform's Business plan

Typeform, a conversational interaction platform, has announced that it has increased its discount for startups, creating more opportunity for growing businesses to harness the power of people-friendly tools to connect and engage with their audiences. Eligible startups can now access a newly discounted rate of 75 percent off of Typeform's Business subscription for one full year.

Typeform's thoughtfully designed solutions offer businesses of all sizes new ways to create seamless online interactions. By capturing the experience of a conversation with a friend, Typeform interactions create deeper connections with respondents, improving results across business-critical initiatives such as generating leads, qualifying prospects, providing personalized service, conducting research, collecting feedback, and more.

"Starting and scaling a business is never easy, and that challenge can feel more daunting when resources are constrained, particularly if early-stage capital is inaccessible," said Joaquim Lecha, CEO of Typeform. "By increasing our offer to startups, we aim to help more entrepreneurs and their teams overcome these challenges by providing the connections and insights they need to accelerate growth under any conditions."

From idea validation to audience engagement and much more, Typeform provides a whole new way to connect with key audiences, increase response rates, and enhance the quality of data collected. A survey of users found that leads collected by Typeform have a qualification rate higher than 95 percent, and 96 percent of users said Typeform helps their brand shine.

"Incomplete or inaccurate customer data creates noise, making it harder for startups to find their path to success," said Lecha. "Typeform brings your customers into focus so you can act, make decisions, build lasting relationships, and move your startup forward."

With the Business subscription from Typeform, startups can unlock deeper data insights, VIP support, expanded integration possibilities, team collaboration and more. Typeform's newly introduced brand kits are also now available for Business subscribers, providing the ability to create, store and deploy pre-approved brand assets in a single library. Across logos, images, videos, icons and more, brand kits make it easier than ever to maintain the consistency across branded content needed to grow awareness, engagement and loyalty.

Startups can learn more about the discount, verify their eligibility, and submit for their discount by visiting typeform.com/typeform-startups. Startups must sign up before January 1, 2023 to access this discount on Business plans.

About Typeform

Typeform is a no-code SaaS platform with thoughtfully-designed tools that help companies grow their business by engaging with their audience. Offering people-friendly forms, quizzes, surveys, and asynchronous video solutions, Typeform turns digital interactions into human connection. Launched in 2012, Typeform drives more than 500 million digital interactions per year and integrates with hundreds of other business-critical tools like HubSpot, Calendly, and Slack, to name a few. Typeform is headquartered in Barcelona, Spain with an office in San Francisco, California, and has a globally-distributed workforce of over 450 people. For more information, visit www.typeform.com.

